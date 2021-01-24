Your Ecological House: When good news can be bad news

"To [significantly reduce atmospheric CO2], the [pandemic restrictions] would have to be continued for decades. But even this would be far from sufficient.”
— Ralf Sussmann, climatologist
I love the new sweater my wife got me for Christmas. The only problem is, when I put it on I feel “all dressed up with nowhere to go.”
That’s due to the pandemic, of course. Restaurants and museums are closed, concerts cancelled, and only cardboard cutouts are allowed to attend sporting events. We fear flying, and wouldn’t dream of staying in a hotel.
But all that should change in a year or so because of two pieces of good news that arrived at the end of 2020: The development of COVID vaccines and solid predictions for a strong economic rebound following the pandemic’s abatement.
When around 75% of Americans have been vaccinated, probably by October, the pandemic will be mostly behind us, and we can begin to return to “normal” or even supercharged economic activity.
A major source of the economic rebound will be pent-up consumer demand supported by substantial cash reserves. Economist Paul Krugman points out that “Americans have been saving like crazy.” From 2011 to 2019, savings averaged seven to eight percent of annual household income. In 2020 that average more than doubled to 17%.
It’s dubious that historically prosperous, fun-loving Americans are honoring a newfound sense of pecuniary rectitude. They simply have little to spend their money on. When that changes, spend they will — with gusto, if the predictions bear out.
A second wellspring of the coming prosperity is government spending. How much the government will invest to bolster the economy is unclear, but the amounts will be significant. The new administration proposes spending $1.9 trillion for immediate COVID relief. (The sum total of household savings is around $1.3 trillion). Infrastructure and other economic stimulus spending is proposed for the fall.
These immunological and economic shots in America’s arm are great news, and should usher in a new era of prosperity. Unfortunately, that could also bring bad news — in the form of carbon emissions.
When the pandemic first gripped the country and the world in April and May of 2020, most travel and entertainment activities ground to an abrupt halt. This led to a significant, rapid drop in greenhouse gas emissions which, globally, fell by as much as 26% in those early months. At the time, this development was considered to be a silver lining to the dark cloud of mounting death tolls, shuttered businesses and closed schools.
By the end of 2020, the overall reduction in global emissions, compared to 2019, was about 8%. That’s a significant milestone for two reasons. One, emissions had climbed steadily during most previous years; and two, 2019 set the record for total annual emissions, so the 8% reduction represented a lot of carbon.
But the downside is that the emission reduction of just 8% meant that 92% of 2019’s record total was added to the atmosphere last year. The overall carbon content of the atmosphere is still growing — rapidly.
This year’s emissions will probably remain lower than 2019’s, as economic activity will just begin picking up in the late fall. But we remain on track to add a lot more CO2 to the total atmospheric content this year, and a lot more in 2022 as the economy bounces back, travel resumes and restaurants and theaters reopen.
Clearly pandemic-style shutdowns are unsustainable and, as we’ve seen, don’t do nearly enough to control greenhouse emissions which must be reduced to net zero to keep the planet habitable. But the pandemic’s emissions slowdowns can teach us valuable lessons about transportation, working from home and unrestrained economic growth that we can apply in the near future. We’ll explore those lessons next at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).