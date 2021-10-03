Your Ecological House: Where, and when, to invest in climate resilience

The direct risks from climate change are obvious…
— Barry Gardner, former British Shadow Energy and Climate Secretary
Because too few people seem to respond with sufficient concern, the mantra of many climate activists is worth repeating: “We are in the midst of a global climate emergency.”
That is to say, “We are in the midst of a global climate emergency.” There, I repeated it.
We are also on the threshold, at least here in the U.S., of devoting some moderately substantial — albeit still inadequate — resources to responding to that emergency. The question is, how best to deploy those resources?
In recent columns on “Reimagining Infrastructure,” I’ve argued that we must avoid throwing good money after bad by investing in climate-resilience solutions that would serve for a generation or two at the most. For example, protecting Miami from sea-level rise by building a wall along its shoreline would be putting a bandage over a wound that needs surgery. The seas will keep rising, eventually overwhelming any walls we build. The better, and, actually, inevitable solution for Miami and a great many other coastal cities is to abandon them entirely and move their populations inland.
How soon will these areas need to be abandoned, and how far from the current shorelines can new settlements be safely established? Ultimately, those answers depend not on economics or politics but on geophysics, specifically on the rate and extent of sea-level rise.
The only good news in this scenario is that we have time to plan for an orderly transition to new locations — IF we pay attention to the geophysics. IF we look at the projections and the maps that show us how our shorelines will change in the short- and long-term — over horizons of, say, 10 to 50 years. With that knowledge, we can make informed choices about encouraging or discouraging more development along Florida’s southern shoreline — and where to encourage and subsidize new, inland development to accommodate an influx of climate refugees from our coasts.
Miami’s situation illustrates the kind of temporal horizons that should inform our climate-infrastructure spending. We need to predict, as well as we can, the pattern of current and future climate-change effects, and actually plan for them, not just throw money at the problem and hope it does some good.
However, the moderate pace of coastal sea-level problems — a little flooding this year, a little more next year — permits a planning luxury we don’t have in truly emergency situations, which are of two types: fairly predictable and maddeningly random.
Sadly, the loss of entire Western towns wildfires to has become fairly predictable. While we certainly can’t predict exactly where the next massive conflagrations will occur, we can say with a high degree of certainty that they will occur. And with so much of our population living in urban wildland interface zones, the chances that property and lives will be lost are quite high.
So, this is an immediate emergency we’re in the midst of. But by good fortune, it’s a problem we can largely address, as soon as we devote the needed resources to solving it. The U.S. Forest Service and numerous state agencies have drawn up plans to manage forest and rangeland fires with controlled burns, the thinning of combustibles around towns and other means. To date, these programs have been underfunded. That should change — must change — in the very near future.
What about those maddeningly random emergencies? We know there will be an increase in megastorms in the coming years. But we don’t know where and when they’ll hit. So, while we can do some flood mitigation in clearly vulnerable areas, we’ll also have to establish an elastic “unpredictable climate emergency fund” at our ecological house.
-30-
Tag Line – 15 words:
Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics.
Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.