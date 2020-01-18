Bible study classes to start Monday (Jan. 18)

Mid-Valley Women of Christ invites local women to attend one of 46 community bible study classes beginning Monday.

Thirty-eight host churches will offer an eight-week video series, “Finding God Faithful” by Kelly Minter, in 21 cities across seven counties. This study marks the 25th bible study coordinated by Mid-Valley Women of Christ.

These free, interdenominational classes are open to women of all faiths, with study guides available for purchase at host churches for a nominal fee. Classes also offer hospitality, small group discussions and prayer. Child care is available at select locations.

Also, studies will offer “A Community Outreach Project for Every Child.” Class members will collect clothes, shoes, toiletries, snacks and gift cards for children ages 12 to 21 who are a part of the foster care system.

Those wishing to attend can register at midvalleywomenofchrist.org. Mid-Valley Women of Christ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, faith-based charity. To learn more about this ministry or how to host a study at your church, go to the website or write to Mid-Valley Women of Christ, P.O. Box 397, Albany, OR 97321.

