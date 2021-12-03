Corvallis Nativity Festival is open through Tuesday

The annual Corvallis Nativity Festival is underway.

The 28th rendition of the community event began Friday, Dec. 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. in Corvallis and runs through Tuesday.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., except for Tuesday, when it closes at 4 p.m.

The event is free, and individuals of all faiths are welcome.

The festival includes more than 600 hundred nativity scenes that depict the birth of Jesus Christ submitted by community members. The displays range from simple to whimsical to elegant to homemade.

The festival also features nightly concerts by local musical groups from 4 to 8. Monday night’s program includes a Christmas hymn sing-along.

For more information go to http://corvallisnativityfestival.org/.

