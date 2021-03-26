Interfaith Voices: A church is more than a building

I've gotten myself in trouble in the past by suggesting churches would be better off without property. I've seen too many churches spend ever-increasing funds maintaining buildings while caring for their community with the leftovers. I've seen buildings become the object of worship. Of course, Christians claim the church is not a building. This year, we tested that hypothesis.

My congregation has spent over a year away from our building. We've done so out of compassion for one another and the larger community. For us, Jesus' reminder that loving God and neighbor come first (Mark 12:29-31) requires doing the hard things. Staying physically distanced and giving up being together in a group has been challenging.

We've learned what we always claimed was true. The church is not a building. It's a people. Though extremely hard, we've worked at staying connected to one another. We Zoom, we YouTube, we text, and we talk on the telephone.

And though our human inclination was to take care of ourselves first, we've worked at being church beyond our finite group. We've continued our free community meal in modified form, we've continued to provide drinking water 24/7, and we still offer personal items (hygiene and more) to those who need them.