Interfaith Voices: A look at Deeksha as a path to grace

Deeksha isn’t limited to physically placing hands on a disciple’s head. It can also be transmitted through a master’s eyes, and through intention, it can be offered at a distance. Once initiated, one can also give the blessing to one’s self.

The ultimate purpose of Deeksha is to release us from the fear-based mind, activating our frontal lobes — the spiritual center. When kundalini rises up through the spine to the crown chakra, male and female are merged together into one and transformation occurs. When the mind is declutched, witness or observer consciousness is established to release emotional charges and past traumas that block feeling and experiencing God. This is moksha. Georg Feuerstein in The Yoga Tradition says moksha results in an ecstatic union with the divine, leading to God-realization, which is the greatest potential for all human beings, regardless of race, tradition, ethnicity, or gender. One need not convert to any religion to experience this divine grace.

The end result of Deeksha is a mind freed from conflicting personalities and unresolved emotional pain, leaving the devotee in a state of peace and joy, desiring to help others attain this blissful way of being and absolute stillness where our DNA transforms and subconscious patterns that created the illusion of a separate self, transmutes and shifts a person into a state of oneness with all life.

Deeksha can accelerate one’s connection with the divine and into God-realization regardless of one’s faith or religious tradition. It has great potential to not only transform an initiate’s worldview, but radically change relationships, moving one into a position of authentic service. For more information about Deeksha and the spiritual awakening process, feel free to send me an email.

Karyn Chambers earned a Master’s degree in composition, rhetoric and literature from Oregon State University and a Master’s of Divinity from Marylhurst University in Portland. She has taught world religions and philosophy along with English composition at community colleges for 25 years. She also teaches Kundalini yoga and has a meditation group that meets in her home. Currently, she lives in Brownsville. Her email is karynchambers598@gmail.com if you would like more information.

