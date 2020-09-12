Interfaith Voices: A look at the life and teachings of Buddha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Siddhartha Gautama, later known as the Buddha, was born in the northern part of India about 2,565 years ago in a region now bordering Nepal. As the first-born son to the monarch of a small kingdom, he lived a spoiled and luxurious life and was trained to be a king.

Legend has it that as a young prince he sneaked out of the palace to go into the town to see how others lived. The first time he did so he encountered an old person hobbling along, bent with pain. He had never seen an old person, and he was troubled. The next time he sneaked out he saw a very sick person, and this too disturbed him. The third time he went out he saw a dead person.

As a result of these three experiences, he began to contemplate what it meant to be alive. He concluded that all living beings are fated to age, sicken, and die. He understood that this was also to be his own destiny. He was determined to discover whether he could do something either to change this fate or to make existence more tolerable. Soon after the birth of his first son, and against his parents’ will, he ran away from the palace and became a mendicant monk.