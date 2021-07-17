Interfaith Voices: A look back at 7 years of the column

2) The purpose of religion is to either placate or manipulate people.

While I don’t hold that religion’s purpose is to control people, this does happen. Look at the U.S. today where some Christians believe in a Jesus who is pro-gun and anti-immigrant! Religion can be used to manipulate those who allow fear or self-interest to override the study AND practice of sacred teachings. Consequently, it is good to have our beliefs, and those of others, shared and explored openly. I would add, this sharing can be a much-needed exercise in humility for us all.

3) There is only one, spiritual truth and therefore there is no wisdom in giving voice to other misguided points of view.

I don’t know anyone who is following a spiritual path they don’t believe is wise and true — sometimes to the exclusion of all other paths. If this exclusivity is the case for you, I would encourage you to learn about what others believe. Not only does this promote understanding, this gives you a chance to hold up your beliefs in contrast, allowing you to explore and consider them anew. I really appreciate perspectives that contrast my own — giving me a chance to ask hard questions and either stand firm or adjust my viewpoint. Consider that unexamined, unchallenged beliefs might not truly be your own.

When all is said and done, it is curiosity that keeps me welcoming knowledge of diverse spiritual perspectives. Sometimes fresh language from another tradition rekindles within me a precious part of my own tradition. Sometimes an entirely new thought gets incorporated into my understanding of the world. Sometimes my sense of God and the cosmos is wildly and wonderfully expanded. In all of this I see beauty. I find hope. I feel joy. I am grateful.

Barbara Nixon is a retired United Methodist clergy who lives in Albany. She is the author of “Things I Wish Jesus Said” and former host of “Godtalk,” an interfaith radio program. She is currently serving on the faculty of Claremont School of Theology in Salem as Director of Field Education.

