Interfaith Voices: A look inside the Interfaith Café

When a woman about to be stoned was brought to him, Jesus persuaded her accusers to abandon their plans by pointing out their hypocrisy.

When asked what it means to love your neighbor, Jesus told the story of “the Good Samaritan,” someone who would have been considered unclean and unworthy by his listeners. In this story, it is the Samaritan who stops to help and care for a wounded man, when others pass by.

Eddy has much to say about being a “good Samaritan.” She wrote: “The test of all prayer lies in the answer to these questions: Do we love our neighbor better because of the asking? Do we pursue the old selfishness, satisfied with having prayed for something better, though we give no evidence of the sincerity of our requests by living consistently with our prayer?” Eddy advised church members “to be charitable and kind, not only toward differing forms of religion and medicine, but to those who hold these different opinions.”

That’s the heart of the Interfaith Café, a place to come together and be charitable, kind, and respectful toward each other.