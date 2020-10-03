Interfaith Voices: A look inside the Interfaith Café

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T.” How do we show it, share it, express it?
At a meeting of the Interfaith Café last August, a fellow church member from the Christian Science church and I shared ideas on this topic.
In case you’re not familiar with the Café, once a month, people from a variety of churches and faith groups join a discussion on a particular topic via Zoom. The group used to hold monthly potlucks, but those were suspended in April. The Café provides an opportunity to share spiritual nourishment in an open, welcoming environment.
Our Christian Science presentation started with a video clip of Aretha Franklin singing her popular song from the 1960s: R-E-S-P-E-C-T. We then followed up with passages from the Bible and our denominational textbook, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by the founder of our church, Mary Baker Eddy.
Bible passages we shared described how Jesus expressed RESPECT — often for those not respected at the time — children, women, Samaritans. Time and again, his lessons made the point that a person’s worthiness had nothing to do with age, social status, or number of material possessions. He showed that from God’s standpoint, those who have humble and honest hearts, as well as those who may have been treated unfairly, are deserving of great honor.
For example, when his disciples tried to keep children apart from him, Jesus responded: “Let the little children come to me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of God.”
When a woman about to be stoned was brought to him, Jesus persuaded her accusers to abandon their plans by pointing out their hypocrisy.
When asked what it means to love your neighbor, Jesus told the story of “the Good Samaritan,” someone who would have been considered unclean and unworthy by his listeners. In this story, it is the Samaritan who stops to help and care for a wounded man, when others pass by.
Eddy has much to say about being a “good Samaritan.” She wrote: “The test of all prayer lies in the answer to these questions: Do we love our neighbor better because of the asking? Do we pursue the old selfishness, satisfied with having prayed for something better, though we give no evidence of the sincerity of our requests by living consistently with our prayer?” Eddy advised church members “to be charitable and kind, not only toward differing forms of religion and medicine, but to those who hold these different opinions.”
That’s the heart of the Interfaith Café, a place to come together and be charitable, kind, and respectful toward each other.
The Café’s not all talk either. A slide show pops up at the end of each gathering. RESPECT slides included a Mahatma Gandhi quote: “If we are to respect others’ religions as we would have them respect our own, a friendly study of the world’s religions is a sacred duty.” This quote from Mark Ogletree of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reads: “Being listened to is one of the highest forms of respect and validation.” Aretha Franklin’s slide noted “everybody wants respect.”
