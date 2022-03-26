Interfaith Voices: A Season of Life, and Death

Here in the Pacific Northwest, it is the time of year described by Langston Hughes in his poem “In Time of Silver Rain”: “… when spring and life are new.”

This year, in this particular springtime, spring and life are vividly and inextricably intertwined with death. While daffodils and forsythia bloom here, buildings and bodies are blown apart elsewhere. In the space of a breath — inhale and exhale — both are true. How then shall we live?

Almost every morning I spend time in contemplation and prayer. Every day this month I have also been reading prayers for peace, letting each one settle into me, among thoughts that come and go. As I inhale, as I exhale, I think of people — persons — persons living and dying, one life by one life, one breath by one breath.

It has been two years since we entered into pandemic living. Two calamitous and fractious years in the human world. So many people have died, have lost their breath. Person after person, millions. And now this — the human horror of war, of murder for power. The greatest of human failings. The greatest of sins.

“There are those who are trying to set fire to the world. We are in danger. There is time only to work slowly. There is no time not to love.” I remember these words of Diana Metzger — not simple, not easy.

And from Oscar Romero: “Peace is not the product of terror or fear. Peace is not the silence of cemeteries. Peace is not the silent result of violent repression. Peace is the generous, tranquil contribution of all to the good of all. Peace is dynamism. Peace is generosity. It is right and it is duty.”

One of the guiding principles of my Unitarian Universalist tradition is “We covenant to affirm and promote … respect for the interdependent web of all existence, of which we are a part.” It is a reminder that we are not unaffected by nor separated from the lives of all others. The pandemic has been a long and hard effort toward respect for interdependence, with limited success. We must keep trying.

Stanley Kunitz said: “The universe is a continuous web. Touch it at any point and the whole web quivers.” If we accept that we are affected, that “quiver” includes paying higher prices for food and fuel, that quiver includes giving humanitarian aid both here and abroad, and that quiver includes allowing ourselves to stop and breathe in with wonder and thanksgiving for each moment of springtime beauty that unfolds around us.

How shall we live in this season of life and death? How shall we let ourselves be moved? Breath by breath, with awareness, with compassion, with gratitude and with courage to make peace real. We must finally learn, beginning right where we are, that peace is the tranquil contribution of all to the good of all.

The Rev. Jill McAllister is senior minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis. She is also an adjunct faculty member in the School of History, Philosophy and Religion at Oregon State University, teaching comparative religion.

