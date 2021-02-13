Interfaith Voices: A Torah lesson on finding answers in others

The Torah, known to Christians as The Five Books of Moses," is chanted aloud year-round in synagogues all over the world. Regardless of which branch of Judaism a community is affiliated with, the same portion of the Torah is read on any given Shabbat (Saturday) morning.
This past Shabbat, we read the portion entitled “Jethro” (“Yitro” in Hebrew), one of only five of the 54 portions of the Torah that are named after a person. Jethro is Moses’ father-in-law, and a Priest of Midian, and, at this point, we have met him only briefly after Moses first encounters his future wife, Zipporah.
In this week’s portion, Jethro shows up to reunite Moses with his wife and two young sons, and soon observes that Moses is occupied from sun-up to sundown settling disputes and adjudicating cases. Jethro tells Moses that what he is doing is not sustainable; he will soon get completely burned out. A better way to handle things, he suggests, would be to choose among the most responsible members of the community and create a hierarchy of judges. In this way, only the most complex issues would make their way up to Moses, who can then consult with God. What Jethro lays out is essentially the model for the judiciary system of the United States, with lower courts, appellate courts and the Supreme Court. Moses takes his father-in-law’s advice and adopts a system that enables him to maintain leadership, order, and enough personal energy to ably fulfill his crucial role.
Although it’s clear that Jethro made a significant contribution to Moses’ ability to lead effectively, the question remains: Why would the Torah, the central text of Judaism, highlight a story about a non-Jew?
Many contemporary Jews who study and seek to understand the Torah see it as a spiritual document that has never ceased to provide raw material for personal and societal growth. From our reading and re-reading, we seek to derive messages that can transcend the particulars of the story being told. We ask, “What does this have to say to me today? Are there any universal principles or guidance for moral behavior that can be drawn from this ancient text?”
I found I didn’t actually have to dive so deep to find powerful and highly relevant messages in “Jethro.”
First, if you want to imagine what it’s like to be in someone else’s shoes who’s struggling, take the time to begin by watching and listening. Let empathy be your guide.
Second, if you are facing a challenge, don’t assume that the only people who can help you are people who look like you, believe like you, worship like you, or are the same age as you. Consider that those with different backgrounds and experiences may bring the exact perspective you need to solve a problem. Pooling our varied ideas and unique histories may, in fact, be the ideal approach to tackling issues that affect us all.
In our current moment, much of the planet is faced with daunting, large-scale problems: the pandemic, societal inequity, institutionalized racism, and climate change.
I believe a piece of core wisdom in this week’s Torah reading is that now is a time we need to turn to each other, especially those we may consider “others.” for the solutions to these seemingly insurmountable challenges
If we listen closely for everything we can learn from others and open ourselves to take full advantage of the human collective, we have the power to heal ourselves and our world.
Sari Sapon-White is a writer who tutors children preparing for their Bar or Bat Mitzvah. She is an active member of Beit Am, the Corvallis Jewish community, and is currently the co-coordinator of the local chapter of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom.