Interfaith Voices: Actions don’t always speak louder than words

Most of us understand the basic meaning behind the phrase, “actions speak louder than words.”

We realize it is not enough to say we will do something. We need to actually do it. We know our words are meaningless if say we care for someone when our actions don’t express that.

Our actions matter greatly. Of course.

Over the last several years I’ve noticed that many of us who follow Jesus assume that our actions of love and concern will speak for themselves. I move in circles of Christians who work faithfully to care for the stranger, to address hunger and poverty, and to bring justice to marginalized people who endure prejudices of all kinds.

We are called to care for the planet and truly repent of/change the ways we have contributed to its current fragile state.

We who are called to such work gladly join with any and all others who carry the same values and concerns.

Time and time again, however, I encounter people who are surprised by our efforts and the ways we collaborate — surprised because their understanding of what it means to be a Christian is, unfortunately, based on some of the loudest voices and actions in the media — coming from people who claim Christianity but whose values are in direct contrast to mine.

I am saddened that people are surprised by loving actions from followers of Jesus. I am heartbroken by the many sincere people who express anger and contempt toward Christians based on what they have heard from the loudest voices and seen in the selfish actions of so many people who claim to be Christian. Clearly our actions are not speaking louder than their words!

It is past time for many of us to use our words more. We left-leaning Christians are often unpracticed and reluctant to speak about our faith. In the past, we’ve let only our actions speak so people wouldn’t think we were proselytizing and trying to make everyone just like us. I understand this concern, but it’s time to get over it.

I am not speaking here about using our words to convert people. Not at all. I am saying we need to become more comfortable putting language around our beliefs as a counterpoint to the incredible negativity that is overwhelming what it means to follow Jesus.

If you are someone who is a follower and you share the same frustrations I do, then I invite and challenge you to give voice to how you understand the teachings of Jesus and what it means to follow him. You don’t need to use overworked church words. These can actually be confusing. I suggest using everyday language that simply offers an honest word or two about what you personally understand. Statements perhaps like these:

“Jesus taught us to love our neighbors and our enemies, and I’m trying to figure out how to do that with my actions.”

“When Jesus speaks about poor and hungry people, the sick and the prisoner, he says to treat them as if they are him. I’m hoping to do that.”

“Jesus’ life is a picture of nonviolent action on behalf of those who struggle most, which means taking on big systems when they are unjust. I see that as my job, too.”

Your words. Your clear beliefs. That is what’s needed when our actions don’t quite speak loudly enough.

We do not need to argue with anyone. We do not need to defend Christianity. But I think we do need both our actions and our words to fully demonstrate the power of the love we have experienced and wish to share.

Barbara Nixon is a retired United Methodist clergy member who lives in Albany. She is the author of “Things I Wish Jesus Said” and former host of “Godtalk,” an interfaith radio program. She serves as director of field education on the faculty of Claremont School of Theology in Salem.

