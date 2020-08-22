Interfaith Voices: Are animals spiritual beings?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the ripe old age of 12, our Golden Doodle Jasmine still radiates puppy nature. While puppies love to play, many dogs “go into retirement” as they approach 2 years old. They seem to say, “I’ve outgrown that!” Over the years several neighbors have asked if Jasmine would help socialize their puppies because other dogs wouldn’t play with them. These ranged in size from Cody, a Havanese lap dog, and Darwin, a Border Collie, all the way up to Jamba, a Saint Bernard-Poodle mix.

Jasmine seems to gauge the size and strength of her playmate, then dials the physicality of her play up or down to match them. When playing with Cody she would lay on her back, and let her tiny friend climb all over her and bite her ears. If Jamba came over, Jasmine would run in large circles at full speed and trade body slams like a professional wrestler.

When Jasmine joined our family, we had two rescue cats—siblings—who had been with us for years. The sister, Mookie, made a “point” of landing a paw on Jasmine’s nose so she knew who the real boss was. Jasmine gave her a wide berth for years. But whenever Mookie got into a fight—and yowled for help—Jasmine was out the door like a locomotive to chase away the invading neighbor cat. Pointy or not, Mookie was family.