Interfaith Voices: Be a light-bearer

This is a “Kairos” time. The word Kairos is an ancient Greek word meaning “opportunity,” “season,” or “fitting time”. In the Bible, the word shows up often, particularly in the New Testament. It often includes the idea of an opportunity or a suitable time for ACTION to take place. This IS a Kairos time – June 2020. The time for REAL change to happen. I need to ask myself, “What has been my part in this? What has been my culture of white privilege’s part in this? How has my Christian faith tradition been part of this?” The time has come for confession and repentance. For a reality check and hopefully healing.

It’s time for loving-kindness - the Way of Love. Time for being centered in something - God, the Holy, Spirit, Allah, Dharma - whatever we might call this “divine” part of all of us which enlivens our ability to reach out, to listen, to find common ground, to know we are all “in this” together. Whatever our faith tradition, or no faith tradition, there is that part of all of us that calls us to be a person of Light. Collectively to be People of Light.