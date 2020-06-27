Interfaith Voices: Be a light-bearer

We’re living in a time of darkness, chaos, outrage, fear, conflict, and grief. How might we enter into the darkness, face it, name it, and transform it? How might we be fully present, witnessing and standing in the midst of it? What do we do with this suffering? Do we become bitter, seek revenge, turn violent? Or, do we transform it by listening and learning from it? By taking real, genuine, long-term actions.
In the midst of all the chaos, I also see the Light breaking in. . . images of people reaching out, making sacrifices. In terms of the pandemic, making choices to protect others (wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding indoor gatherings, etc.). In terms of racism, people of every color, all over the world, stepping up to support and attend peaceful protests against racism. For those of us who are “white,” acknowledging the truth about our long history of white “privilege” and the on-going damage it does to others.
Think some of your own dark times. How many times has someone reached out – a friend, a relative, even a stranger at times – to listen, to touch us, to offer understanding? Bringing messages of love and hope during a time when we were “running low” on hope. This is more than an individual dark time. It is a collective dark time with the pandemic raging and now the wake-up call to counter the on-going systemic culture of privilege, prejudice, and yes, brutality against people of different colors, from different countries, and cultures.
This is a “Kairos” time. The word Kairos is an ancient Greek word meaning “opportunity,” “season,” or “fitting time”. In the Bible, the word shows up often, particularly in the New Testament. It often includes the idea of an opportunity or a suitable time for ACTION to take place. This IS a Kairos time – June 2020. The time for REAL change to happen. I need to ask myself, “What has been my part in this? What has been my culture of white privilege’s part in this? How has my Christian faith tradition been part of this?” The time has come for confession and repentance. For a reality check and hopefully healing.
It’s time for loving-kindness - the Way of Love. Time for being centered in something - God, the Holy, Spirit, Allah, Dharma - whatever we might call this “divine” part of all of us which enlivens our ability to reach out, to listen, to find common ground, to know we are all “in this” together. Whatever our faith tradition, or no faith tradition, there is that part of all of us that calls us to be a person of Light. Collectively to be People of Light.
Being a Light-bearer means we listen, first and foremost. If you’re like me, I’m great at talking. One of my biggest challenges is to BE QUIET and listen. Listen with your whole mind, heart, and soul. No judgment, no defensiveness, no advice, no pre-planning a response, no opinions. . . Listen with patience and just be present. To begin to transform our world, what greater gift can we offer?
Listening is the first step. Then, take action. We can change our world for the better.
There’s a new Country Western song by Thomas Rhett and others titled “Be a Light,” which says, “In a world full of hate, be a light.” Even if you’re not a county music fan, check it out it and hear all the lyrics. They give us hope: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YuWAZmD0aU
Cammie Bella is a licensed lay preacher of the Western Oregon Episcopal Diocese. She is a member of the Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis. A retired family nurse practitioner, she is currently an ecumenical spiritual director (companion) and workshop and retreat leader. She and her flat-coat retriever, Ember, are team members of Welcome Waggers, a local therapy dog group.
