Interfaith voices: Become your own lamp through daily writing

When we write, we can tap into deeper energies beyond surface level knowledge allowing us to develop an intimate relationship with ourselves where we don’t excuse or justify programed behavior. We can become our own observer, simply seeing where the desire or reaction is coming from. Seeing is the alchemical instrument releasing us from conditioned versions of ourselves.

How do we begin? First, purchase a journal or notebook. Find a quiet place, relax your body, and sit comfortably. Simply begin with a first thought whether it be an expression of gratitude, describing your feelings, or even a dream. Let yourself write freely without judgment or censorship. Give your deepest self the opportunity to speak. Like dancing or singing, the more you practice, the more skilled you become. Establish a regular time and place. The practice of transformative writing becomes easier and more profound by choosing the same time and place each day. If there’s fear about writing, bring that fear to your journal and give voice to it. The ultimate goal is to become liberated from emotional baggage that blocks the flow of deeper Truths and inner knowing.