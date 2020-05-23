Interfaith voices: Become your own lamp through daily writing

At the ancient Greek temple at Delphi, its entrance is inscribed with the words “Know thyself.” What does it mean to “Know thyself”? How does one travel into the vast inner ocean of our unconscious to get to know ones true self? Many of us were trained as children to focus our attention outward, searching for pleasure and happiness in material comforts and significant relationships. Of course, both are gifts to be treasured; however, our inner world is often left unexplored, unexamined.
Mystics from all of our wisdom traditions, the Greeks included, have proclaimed Truth lies within. Socrates, famed father of philosophy and martyr of reason, most remembered for his courage and willingness to die for his teachings, said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” How do we embark on this journey of “knowing thyself” and investigating our life? Here’s the answer I’ve found after 33 years of daily practice: Journal Writing.
Writing? Yes, writing is a trusted method of transforming our lives through telling ourselves the truth and expressing our deepest sorrows, challenging disappointments, difficult quandaries, truest passions, and utmost joys. Often our habitual defense mechanisms cause us to push away emotions that make us uncomfortable, an age old practice daily writing can undo. We get to know ourselves by exploring, examining, and analyzing the root cause of our first reactions and automatic responses to life’s unpredictable, unexpected events.
When we write, we can tap into deeper energies beyond surface level knowledge allowing us to develop an intimate relationship with ourselves where we don’t excuse or justify programed behavior. We can become our own observer, simply seeing where the desire or reaction is coming from. Seeing is the alchemical instrument releasing us from conditioned versions of ourselves.
How do we begin? First, purchase a journal or notebook. Find a quiet place, relax your body, and sit comfortably. Simply begin with a first thought whether it be an expression of gratitude, describing your feelings, or even a dream. Let yourself write freely without judgment or censorship. Give your deepest self the opportunity to speak. Like dancing or singing, the more you practice, the more skilled you become. Establish a regular time and place. The practice of transformative writing becomes easier and more profound by choosing the same time and place each day. If there’s fear about writing, bring that fear to your journal and give voice to it. The ultimate goal is to become liberated from emotional baggage that blocks the flow of deeper Truths and inner knowing.
When faced with big decisions, through writing, we can tap into our highest self who knows what’s best for us. One of the world’s greatest and wisest philosophers, Shakyamuni Buddha told his disciples in his farewell sermon, “Therefore, be your own lamp, seek no other refuge but yourself. Let truth be your light.”
Daily writing can be that tool to become our own lamp and refuge. It beckons us to become our own best friend and traveling companion for the most profound inner journey toward what ancient Indian seers call Sat, Chit, Ananda, which means “Truth,” “Consciousness,” “Bliss.” When starting this beautiful practice 33 years ago, I had no clue where it would lead. I was a young uneducated, unhealed single mother of four small children. Through daily writing recommended by a therapist, I found the courage to enter the world of higher education to become a community college English teacher and later a world religions and philosophy teacher. The greatest mystery lies within; all we need is curiosity, willingness, and courage to start and watch the alchemy begin.
Karyn Chambers earned her master's degree in composition and rhetoric, philosophy, and literature from Oregon State University and a master's of divinity from Marylhurst University in Portland. She teaches world religions and philosophy at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. She has traveled to India and studied at Oneness University. In addition, she's a Kundalini Yoga teacher and offers meditation in her Albany home.
