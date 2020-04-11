Interfaith Voices: Celebrating Easter amid a pandemic

As we deal with disruptions and complications in our lives caused by the COVID19 pandemic, celebrating Easter and the events that led up to it can seem pointless to some people. What can Easter mean to us in the midst of this crisis and why are so many churches still trying to focus on what they call “Holy Week?” We can’t even congregate for Easter egg hunts! Or family ham dinners! And Easter worship services at churches must be watched on line or not at all!
During the week before Easter, Christians around the world traditionally are remembering, commemorating and celebrating the events that occurred in the last week of the life of Jesus Christ as a human being here on earth. Liturgical Christians have named this week leading up to Easter as Holy Week. The ﬁrst day of Holy Week remembers Palm Sunday, when Jesus rode a donkey in a great parade complete with cheering crowds as he entered the city of Jerusalem.
On Maundy Thursday, Christians bring to mind the last meal that Jesus shared with his disciples, which the artist Leonardo da Vinci memorialized in his famous painting entitled “The Last Supper.” On Good Friday, Christians remember the trial of Jesus before Jewish and then Roman authorities which resulted in his death by cruciﬁxion. The disciples and followers of Jesus had watched in horror as Jesus was scourged , crowned with thorns and then brutally cruciﬁed by the Romans. They did not cope well. This was not the fate that they had envisioned for their Messiah who had promised them a new kingdom.
According to the Biblical account, they were traumatized. Some could not endure the evening and fell asleep waiting; one disciple claimed he never knew Jesus. Of course, they didn’t know what Christians today know: that Easter was coming the next day and Jesus would no longer be dead in the tomb.
Next is Holy Saturday, a day in which “nothing happened.” The Jewish followers of Jesus were required to stay home for the Passover Sabbath ceremonies. (hmmm…much like us who are told to “stay home” and “shelter in place.” )
They must have been so confused and utterly demoralized! How could they cope when everything in their world had changed for them? Had their f aith in Jesus been replaced by fear of the unknown?
Ordinarily, Christians who remember Holy Saturday would eagerly be preparing for Easter Sunday the next day. But this year may be diﬀerent. Our usual routines and expectations for Easter festivities may no longer be valid this year. Our usual routines and expectations for the entire future may be changing.
And we may have no clue as to how they may change! Uncertainty seems to be all we can be certain about. Will our lives ever return to normal? If they do, what part of our “normal” do we still want to experience? Jesus’s disciples had devoted their lives to following Jesus and believed he would establish a new kingdom in which they would have important roles. His goals were to be their goals. Now what?
We, too, may be asking “Now What?” Without our jobs, our social activities, our favorite sports and movies, our distractions, our paychecks, what are our lives really about? Such confusion!
Like the disciples who had no idea that Easter was coming, we may have no idea what may be in store for us. We can choose to be overcome by fear or we can choose to have faith that a good future may await us, even though we have no idea what that may be.
Caryl Thomas has a bachelor's from the Oregon State University College of Pharmacy and a master's in divinity from Western Seminary in Portland. She and her husband live in Millersburg and have two children and four grandchildren. They attend United Presbyterian Church in Albany.
