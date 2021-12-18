Interfaith Voices: Christmas is about being church in the world

There is a hand game I learned as a child: "Here's the church, here's the steeple. Open the door and see all the people." As cute as this fingerplay was, it gives children the wrong message. The church is not a building, nor is it a place Christians should spend most of their time.

Yes, I know that standard usage and the first definition in the dictionary disagree with me. According to one such dictionary, church is a building where Christians gather. Like the fingerplay, the implication is that church is made of and set in stone. In the decades after the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem, grand buildings were becoming less important in both Judaism and early Christianity.

Writing at least 50 years after the crucifixion, Matthew attributed these words to Jesus, "And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church…" (Matthew 16:18a NRSV). He was not talking about a building. Matthew wasn't referring to the grand cathedrals of Europe or the white-steepled buildings of New England nor remembering the Temple on the Mount. Instead, the word translated as church comes from the Greek ecclesia, which means a gathering of people with shared values and beliefs.

Those shared values and beliefs are (or should be) the teachings and life of Jesus. In that sense, the ecclesia, the church, is a verb. In other words, church is a community of people living into the love of God and neighbor (Mark 12:30-31) and heeding the expectation "to do justice, embrace faithful love, and walk humbly…" (Micah 6:8 CEB).

Of course, followers of Jesus live into these values imperfectly. Finger games like the one I was taught and an over-emphasis on personal salvation and the desire for a feel-good religion trip us up every time. Human beings are masterful at rationalizing away the uncomfortable things. It's hard to reject the values of our culture.

This is especially true during the season leading up to Christmas Day. The myth that buying things and overindulgence are the paths to happiness subjugate our story. Commercialism turns us away from the radical nature of the relational teachings of Jesus and leads us to define our well-being and worth by external things.

But our story turns the world upside down. Christmas is about a vulnerable baby born to poor parents living in a backwater town. It's a story of a young woman — probably a teenager — who, despite the social challenges her divine pregnancy brings, sings, "My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices! (Luke 1:46-47 NRSV)

Our story is of a father who had every rational reason to reject Mary. But, instead, he trusted her mystical explanation for her pregnancy. Our story is about a young, frightened woman supported by her older cousin Elizabeth while she awaited the birth of her first child. We learn that it is in relationships where hope lies.

When we focus on the birth narrative, we are compelled to be in relationships with our neighbors — especially the poor and marginalized. The hand game I learned as a child in which "all the people" are inside a building misses the point. Like Mary and Joseph and, of course, Jesus, our lives as Christians are outside the walls of our buildings.

Christmas and being church is not about a building or buying gifts. Christmas is not about parties or cookies. Christmas is about being church in the world, feeding the hungry, welcoming the immigrant and standing with the marginalized. Christmas demands justice and kindness for all of God's people. That is how we get to peace on earth.

Tim Graves is the lead pastor of Albany First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He is a runner, granddaddy, and husband of 40 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0