Interfaith Voices: Corvallis, poetry and cross-cultural interaction

Corvallis is a small city, but it is a melting pot of diverse cultures from around the globe. Over the years and through my modest contributions to some cultural events here and there, I noticed several cultural backgrounds which form the beautiful patterns of the social fabric of our community. Cross-cultural poetry readings, as one form of activity among many, could bring people together and lead to constructive interaction. The Interfaith Voices column can play a role in easy hunting for creative potentials within Corvallis.

Diverse voices create a healthy environment of interaction among the writers themselves and the writers and the people surrounding them. This kind of interaction is an effective tool for lifting the spirits of both author and audience.

Poetry has significant power to reach people regardless of faith or cultural background. Interaction with a poem stems from the feeling that the poem shares your feelings. Thus when you are listening to it, you feel as if you are listening to yourself.