Interfaith Voices: Creating an increased awareness of purpose

Employees hunkered down during the pandemic. They worked remotely and remained in jobs — even if they hated them. They were hesitant to leave in the midst of hiring freezes and economic uncertainties. Now, as vaccination rates increase and hope of normalcy returns, Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates. It’s been called the “Great Resignation.”
And what’s caused it might be a silver lining of the pandemic — a forced pause that’s allowed many of us to reconsider what’s most important to us — creating an increased awareness of purpose.
Why am I doing what I am doing? Does my work feed my spirit? Are my role and my soul aligned? This deeper consideration of purpose and practice is deeply spiritual. Burn out, long commutes and unfulfilling work have brought many of us to question what’s important.
Our Purpose is our Why. Our Practice is our How. This is the central theme of Soul Force Ones — a podcast I launched during the pandemic with co-host colin cole, where we explore our interconnectedness and how Soul Force Ones — people of diverse vocations, cultures and spiritual practices — find purpose and meaning through work.
We’ve talked Purpose and Practice with a potter, politician, professor, Oregon poet laureate, Parker Palmer, a porn star, plumber and pediatrician, and people in positions that don’t start with the letter “P”, as well. They identify as Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Quakers, Yogis and Atheists, too.
Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr said, “We shall match your capacity to inflict suffering by our capacity to endure suffering. We shall meet your physical force with soul force.” Soul Force is a courageous practice of strength, resiliency and love emanating from the center of our spirits. Soul Force is at the heart of both collective movements inspiring the oppressed to rise against all manner of injustice, and personal resilience to navigate the intense struggles of daily life.
They say ‘practice makes perfect.’ More accurately, practice makes us better prepared, for tests, games, performances, crafts and hobbies.
Practice is meditation, prayer, yoga, martial arts and more. Through practice, we lose our selves. In doing so, we find ourselves, connecting to something greater. Some call this God. Others say God is within us, and paradoxically, we are within God.
Reema Datta is such a Soul Force One. She shares about the service and spirituality of her yoga practice. Will Duncan, a lavender farmer, musician, lecturer and meditation teacher is a Buddhist practitioner, who shares about “Keeping Kahm, Calm and Callings.” Laurie Childers, a Quaker and ceramic artist, tells us that, “You cannot center clay unless you yourself are centered.” We ponder the connection to God creating humans out of clay, the healing process making pottery and the healing of Laurie’s body following a fifteen-foot fall from a tree.
We talk with microbiology professor and martial arts practitioner, Dr. Thomas Sharpton, about the connections between putting trust in God, trusting your gut and his research in gut microbes. We speak with Beau Vandedholf, a certified acupuncturist and herbalist about his advanced training in shiatsu, tui-na, sotai and other Chinese medicinal practices/ philosophies. Anis Mojgani, Oregon’s tenth Poet Laureate, shares about his Baháʼí faith and practice, and his practice with writing poetry.
We explore the intersection of our guests’ work and inner workings in an effort to advance religious pluralism and an ecumenical worldview. However, the podcast isn’t limited to the evolution of our individual selves. Rather, we seek to explore the interconnectedness of us all in an effort to advance understanding of, and advocacy for, social change. I invite you to listen to the Soul Force Ones podcast where we awaken spiritually and embrace our shared oneness.
Jonathan Stoll identifies as a multiracial, multi faithful Quaker, and is a member of the Corvallis Friends Meeting. Jonathan is the director of career education at Oregon State University and co-founder of Soul Force Education. His debut mixtape, "Savin the Savior," will soon be available on the Soul Force Ones website at www.soulforceones.com.