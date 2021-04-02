Interfaith Voices: Easter is all about peace and hope

Easter Sunday 2021 will be celebrated Sunday April 4, by more than 2 billion Christians throughout the world. As a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion, Easter represents a triumph of immortal life over temporal death. This year, the timing of this unique Christian holiday comes when we need a reminder of rebirth. Last fall and winter were marked with wildfires scourging our state, COVID bringing death to some and concern to all, and ice storms causing power outages and destruction to trees and homes. Gratefully, in the last few weeks, I watched as daffodils pushed through the hard soil, arched their stems upward, and bequeathed beautiful yellow cloaks at a time when we needed that renewing gift.

Reflecting on what Easter means to me, I remember a personal experience many years ago. My father was a plant geneticist who looked at death very pragmatically. He always told me that his body would simply nourish the earth at the time of his death and that would be the end of life. I pondered this philosophy but wondered if there was something more. In 1985, my husband, Mark, and I learned our young daughter, Lora, was diagnosed with an oft-fatal cancer, neuroblastoma. My parents came often to offer support. My dad would try to brighten the situation by dancing to music with Lora in his arms, bringing a smile to her face.