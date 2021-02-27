Interfaith Voices: Exploring the 'what is truth?' question

This is the season of Lent on the Christian calendar, a time of deep personal introspection. This Lent, I find myself asking the question, “what is truth?” — the same question Pilate, Roman governor of Judea, asked of Jesus just before handing him over to be crucified. (John 18:38)
We use this word “truth” in various ways. Sometimes we speak of facts, which we could describe as truth with a lower case “t.” (ex: I’m taking a cooking class.) Sometimes we address large concepts that might best be described metaphorically — things I call Truth with a capital “T,” (like the creation stories in Genesis 1 & 2, offered to explain our existence). Truth can be flavored by our individual perspectives: I might find that cooking class really useful and you might experience it as a waste of time. Both of us would be speaking the truth. We can discuss the nuances that distinguish between the word “true” and the word “truth” and all the ways we use these words interchangeably, but none of this gets to the heart of the question for me — what is truth?
As I see it, each of us individually is constantly interpreting every piece of information we receive and all that we experience. Consciously or unconsciously, we are choosing what we believe to be true. In other words - we are choosing WHAT and WHO we trust.
For instance, I trust the life and teachings of Jesus, who offered love and justice for all, especially those who struggle most. For me, he offers truth.
I trust the majority of scientists who warn us about climate change and how we must address it. For me, they speak the truth.
I trust that my family and friends have my best interest at heart. They demonstrate this truth to me.
I choose to trust these truths and many more. When I dig a little deeper, I see that they are all grounded in love; What is best for the common good? What is best for the planet? What will bring out the best in me personally? I realize that I am trusting love as an ultimate truth.
If I dig deeper still, I realize that this journey with love invites me to be less fearful — of people, of new ideas, of change. In fact, I feel more open and excited by such things. When I engage the world around me through this love (something I don’t always do), I find myself seeking and acting with more honesty, clarity, consistency and integrity. I feel grounded in truth.
If we return to Pontius Pilate for a moment, he does not get an answer from Jesus about his question “what is truth?” He simply turns the fate of Jesus over to the crowd, abandoning the question altogether. In our world today I see a surprising number of people who are willing to abandon this question as well, people who move through life acting and reacting out of fear and its accompanying self-interest.
Every day our lives are bombarded by fake news and alternative facts. Every one of us has the responsibility to seek the truth/s from which we then CONSCIOUSLY CHOOSE to engage this world.
I don’t mean that everyone must follow Jesus. I don’t mean that everyone must trust, as I do, that it is love that offers truth. I simply mean we must be intentional about who and what we trust.
Christian existentialist, Soren Kierkegaard, says this: “There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn’t true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.”
What is truth? Jesus didn’t answer Pilate’s question. It is up to each of us.
Barbara Nixon is a retired United Methodist clergy who lives in Albany. She is the author of “Things I Wish Jesus Said” and former host of “Godtalk,” an interfaith radio program. She is currently serving on the faculty of Claremont School of Theology in Salem as Director of Field Education.