Interfaith Voices: From Interfaith Potluck to Interfaith Zoom

Interfaith Voices: I hear them in many places. And I carry them in my purse (some of you may have seen my column about my quotes last summer).

Our recent co-inhabitant, COVID-19, closed the door on giving away quotes in person. However, as so often happens, when one door closes, another one — often larger, deeper, more meaningful — opens. The door that opened and invited me in was the Corvallis Interfaith Café.

Before the invasion of COVID-19, I enjoyed going to potluck dinners hosted by a variety of spiritual groups and sponsored by the Corvallis Interfaith Network. This door had slammed shut. But energy is neither created nor destroyed. The Interfaith Energy was still present and it moved among the Inter-faithful souls. But it needed a way to express itself. The souls, in turn, were looking for the Interfaith Energy.

It did not take long for the Energy to find its way into the hearts and minds of several receptive Inter-faithful souls. Soon they found another door, an open, inviting door, leading to the user-friendly, easily available Zoom meeting venue. With little hesitation and lots of hope, they entered and the Corvallis Interfaith Café was born.

The Interfaith Café is not a potluck. It is a once-monthly meeting of Interfaith souls (people, devotees, seekers, worshipers, the curious, agnostics and, I suspect, an occasional atheist). We meet virtually, using Zoom as our dining room table. No longer do we have the joy of being together in person, touching, talking, laughing, hugging, shaking hands, breaking bread and sharing favorite recipes.

But, with Zoom, we have the intimate experience of visiting the homes of many Interfaith folks, hearing meaningful, spiritual, deep, loving presentations by Interfaith souls (often accompanied by slides), viewing and reading aloud “Quote” slides from many spiritual paths.

We meet in small groups of four or five to reflect on questions about the topic presented, and return to the larger group to share our Group Wisdom in a phrase or two, sometimes in Haiku format. Souls who offer to host a Café meet with the Café Interfaith Team several weeks before their hosting date, followed by at least one rehearsal.

The Café Interfaith Team provides a detailed outline of the activities for each Café. Hosts may ask the Café team to prepare slides, or they may supply their own slides for their presentations.

Following each monthly presentation, we post a Review on our Facebook page, Corvallis Interfaith Network, with “Moment of Reflection Questions” from the presentation, “Group Wisdom” from the small group sessions, “Quotes” slides and contact information. From our “Quotes” slides, we have made an 18-card Café Spiritual Card Collection with quotes from many different spiritual paths. Profits are donated to a local nonprofit organization. See our Spiritual Cards on our Facebook page.

For information about ordering cards and a PDF file with all 18 card images, email CorvallisInterfaithNet@gmail.com.

Would you like to be a Corvallis Interfaith Café Host? Do you know anyone who would like to Host? To get a glimpse of past Interfaith Cafés, check out our Review slides on our Facebook page. We encourage anyone to send us an email for more information.

Would you like to attend the Café? If you would like to be on our mailing list, please send an email to CorvalllisInterfaithNet@gmail.com. We look forward to our monthly gatherings of people from many different spiritual places and experiences. Front-row seats for everyone!

To close, I do wonder where we would be without COVID. Of course, this reminds me of a quote: “Every cloud has a silver lining."

Holley Lantz lives in Corvallis and attends the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis. She is an active member of the Corvallis Interfaith Network and the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance. She recently joined the NAACP.

