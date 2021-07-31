Interfaith Voices: God loves you as you are

I can’t remember the first time someone said to me that “God doesn’t make mistakes.” This has been used especially among religious folk to dismiss trans and gender-diverse people. I am an Episcopal priest, and I am trans. I am not a mistake, nor are any of you reading this. The book of Genesis has been weaponized against people who are trans or gender-diverse. In particular, the creation story in which it has been understood that God created a man, Adam, and then a woman, Eve. But in Hebrew the word that we translate as Adam is better translated as earthling. There has always been gender diversity. Furthermore, Genesis begins with a series of things that God created— the skies, day and night, the oceans, etc. And after each one, God proclaims its goodness. But, you see, there is more than day and night. For example, there is both dawn and dusk, too. The words day and night are used as a shorthand to also refer to all things in between, and beyond. The same goes for gender and sexuality.
Not only am I a priest but I was also trained as a biologist. Evolution shows us that there are endless possibilities. The natural world simply cannot be divided into male and female only, either. There are some species of fish that can change their gender based on the needs of the school of fish. There are some animals that are both male and female. The idea that everything can fit neatly into the categories of male and female is erroneous. It simply isn’t that way. Humans, too, have chromosomal variations that go beyond simply XX or XY. For example, there are people who are intersex. Intersex is a combination of traits that are typically ascribed to male and female respectively but occur simultaneously in the same person.
Being trans is good, right, and holy. Being non-binary is good, right, and holy. Being intersex is good, right, and holy. Differences and diversity are what make humans such an expressive and creative species. These differences ought to be celebrated rather than ignored. In 2019, I attended Portland Pride in my typical outfit of clerical collar, rainbow suspenders, and a shirt that said “non-bino-saur” (a non-binary dinosaur). I had only been there a few minutes when a trans person came up to me to thank me for being there and to hug. This is why representation matters. Being religious and being trans need not be opposing things. I am God-breathed, beautifully, and wonderfully made. You, dear reader, are God-breathed, beautifully, and wonderfully made.
In order to celebrate differences and diversity of gender, it requires that we fight for the dignity, rights, and well-being of all trans and gender-diverse people. This work is critical, especially for trans youth. Trans youth are more likely than their peers to attempt suicide or self-harm. It means fighting in our schools for bathrooms that are non-gendered and the use of the child’s chosen name and pronouns to name a few things. There’s something about hearing your name that you’ve chosen for yourself, and the correct pronouns being used that is uplifting, affirming, and it saves lives. For trans adults, it means fighting for housing, non-discrimination policies at their workplace. For all trans and gender-diverse people what is most needed is hope and affirmation. These include hopes for a loving relationship as a trans person, for their safety, etc. It is important to have elder trans people to go to for guidance, support, affirmation, and compassion. God loves you as you are.
AJ Buckley (they/them) is a queer, trans Episcopal clergyperson. They are also a Sibling in a monastic order called Anamchara Fellowship. They volunteer on crisis lines in their spare time. They also love to ride their bike named Donkey, do jigsaw puzzles, and weave.