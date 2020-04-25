Interfaith Voices: God's love provides hope and healing

Fear is experienced when we believe something is so beyond our control (physically or mentally) that it will likely result in something bad. Yet the opening chapter of the Bible states that God created all and called it good (Genesis 1:31); and that He gave us dominion (even over fear!) How profound, then, to realize that through prayer, something in my own perception can change so that I become aware of this loving omnipresence of God right where fear seems to pervade. Then fear is replaced with confidence, peace and an anticipation of goodness that is more than a wish but based on an understanding of divine reality.

When news media and verbal reports bring doubt to my confidence in God’s infinite and invincible creation, I pray with another favorite Bible citation, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (II Tim. 1:7) If feeling overwhelmed with current events, for instance, passages like this bring me the courage to affirm my own “sound mind,” free of fear and filled with the power of love and divine reason. It calms me and allows me to see my fellow neighbors, whether next door or across the planet, as part of the same spiritual family -- as powerful thinkers and love-filled children of God.

When I affirm these spiritual ideas, with a deep faith and in humble witness to God’s omnipotent goodness, I often experience a flood tide of love in my own thoughts and sweet confidence that the immensity of God’s love does bring hope and healing to the world. I am grateful for the opportunity to tangibly live more from the basis of this divine love each day.

Karla Hackney is the Christian Science Committee on Publication for the state of Oregon and interfaces with all of our Christian Science churches statewide. As an alum of OSU, she cherishes the opportunity to write for her dear friends in Corvallis and Albany! If you would like more information on Christian Science, go to christiansciencecorvallis.org There are also free, helpful articles available in an outdoor “Grab-and-Go” at the Corvallis Reading Room, at the corner of 5th and Madison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0