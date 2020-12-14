Interfaith Voices: Goodness is greater or no one can whistle a symphony

A friend came to live with us during a difficult time in his life. He noticed that every Sunday, we attended church as a family. One day, he asked, “Why go to a building to worship God? I find God on the top of a mountain.” I agreed that the majesty found on a mountaintop signifies the Creator’s hand, but it’s often a solitary experience. A building opens up the opportunity to serve others and reach beyond. Major world religions teach of loving and serving one’s neighbor.

Over the years, organized religion has been rightly accused of various injustices and discriminations. But religion has also been the source of so much good in the world. Early religious organizations brought us the first books, schools, and hospitals. Think of the art, literature, agriculture, music, human rights, languages, laws, truths, and exploration that took root through religious endeavors.