Interfaith Voices: Hearing letters from jail written to you

Each time I read it, I feel its steely accusatory gaze falling directly on me, “the white moderate.” How easy it is to say now is not the time to protest, that the courts will handle it, law and order must be maintained to achieve their stated goals. And then King’s words sting me.

The white moderate who is more devoted to “order’ than to justice. Who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I can’t agree with your methods of direct action;” who paternalistically feels that he can set the time-table for another man’s freedom; who lives by the myth of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait until a “more convenient season.”

The last set of voices fill my daily news feed as Black Lives Matter protesters get arrested decrying the continued devaluation of Black Lives by our police, by our justice system, and by the entrenched systemic power structures that I am a part of. I listen. I seek to identify and root out my own prejudices. I push back my impulse to promote moderation. I seek out ways to try and become the change we all so desperately seek. I hear King’s voice as he longs for the church to not merely be a thermometer that records the ideas and principles of popular opinion but a thermostat that transforms the mores of society.

I recognize that many people seek to bend King’s words to their own agenda and perhaps I am guilty of that. I do challenge us all to go back to this seminal letter and reread it for ourselves. It may speak volumes if we just have ears to hear.

Pastor Rob Kirby is the director and campus minister at WestM. The ecumenical campus ministry represents the Disciples of Christ, the Presbyterian Church USA, the United Church of Christ, and the United Methodist denominations on the Oregon State University campus.

