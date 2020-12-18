Interfaith Voices: Hope continues to be Christmas thread

Ready or not, it’s almost Christmas! I think it’s true to say that all of us, whether we are practicing Christians, members of another faith tradition or passionately non-religious, all of us get caught up by Christmas in one way or another. Sending gifts and festive greetings, get-togethers with family, friends and work colleagues, or maybe just by noticing the holiday decorations around town. All of us are participants in the festivities. It’s part of the majority culture all around us.
Of course, Christmas means many different things to many different people. It depends on who you are, what your background is, as well as your personal history and beliefs. Trying to celebrate the holiday in the middle of a global pandemic is stressful and heartbreaking, but Christmas can hold it all. For me, and I think for many people in my church community, Christmas is about hope. Hope symbolized by the birth of a child, Jesus.
Birth is usually a moment of great hope, hope for the future, hope for possibilities, hope for the story of a new life. The birth of Jesus is certainly all those things for me. But there’s more to it than that. Those of you who are familiar with the story remember that Jesus was born into poverty, far from home. He was born into a culture that was oppressive and unjust, harshly ruled by an elite for the benefit of the 1%.
Jesus himself had nothing, no wealth, no status, no well-connected friends. And yet Christians believe that this was the way in which God chose to show the world who God really is, what Divine love is all about. Humble, inclusive, generous, faithful, forgiving, loving.
Whether you believe in God or a higher power or not, our human needs are still the same. Jesus had so little, but his life changed the world. He did that, not by throwing money around or wielding power and social influence, but simply by connecting people to each other (and God), and by showing people that if they truly respect each other and work together then all things are possible. This is real hope.
Whoever you are and whatever you have or don’t have the message of Christmas is the same: You are loved, your life has meaning and purpose, you can make a difference in the world, even if it is small or goes unnoticed. And we make the greatest difference when we try to see the humanity in each other and make a good faith effort to work together.
However you celebrate the holidays, I pray that hope will be one of your most precious Christmas gifts.
The Rev. Dr. Simon C. Justice is rector of the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis.
