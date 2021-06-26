Interfaith Voices: How COVID changed religious services

Because as anyone who has been coming regularly to our Zoom services would probably tell you, the answer is a pretty resounding “Yes!” Yes, we have been changed by our response to COVID.

As we started Zoom church, we worried, “How will we continue to stay close with one another when we’re all on a screen?” Now, miraculously, we’re asking, “How can we make sure that we’ll still pray so personally with one another when we go back to in-person church?” As we started Zoom church, we worried, “How can we possibly engage our kids in worship through a screen?” Now, miraculously, we’re asking, “How can we transport our favorite part of the service — when the kids all share their various artistic creations—back to in-person church?” As we started Zoom church, we asked, “How will God renew us when we’ve just had to cancel the in-person renewal workshop we were about to hold?” Now, miraculously, we’re asking, “How can we make sure that all the renewal we’ve been experiencing in the past year and a half will stick?”

In other words, we’re saying, “Yes! We have been changed!” And then we’re praying, “God, please help us to figure out how to make sure that we have, indeed, been changed forever!”