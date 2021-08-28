Interfaith Voices: How dedicated practice leads to change

When the summer season is drawing to a close and autumn is around the corner, in my religious congregation we begin a new “church year.” This year we begin with incredible challenges, again. Because of the persistence of the COVID virus our services are held outdoors, and many of our usual activities are still on Zoom or not yet happening.

Many things about our religious life are not the way they used to be — and probably never will be again. Except for wondering how to plan, I don’t really worry about the changes — for change is at the heart of the religious life and always has been.

The religious life of a human is certainly a life in a body, and the body is constantly changing, from birth to death. It is a life on this earth, and the earth is certainly changing too, affecting every body. And in almost all religious traditions what we believe and how we practice today are the results of centuries of change, usually from conflict to conflict.