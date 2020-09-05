Interfaith Voices: How fierce will the dragons be?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Old medieval world maps tried to accurately represent the world as it was then known. At the edges of these maps, where knowledge and exploration petered out, imagination and fear took over. In a large, cautionary hand, the cartographers would scrawl over these mysterious and unexplored territories the ominous warning, "There be dragons!" Even as we remember our childhood fears of monsters behind the closet door or under the bed, the cartographer's cautionary advice may still haunt us: there could be dragons and God knows what else out there.

The last six months have perhaps led many of us to wonder what is beyond this season where so much disruption has come at us so fast. Life as we’ve known it is being unraveled not only by a global health crisis, but also by an economic crisis, a political crisis with a looming election AND a swelling racial injustice crisis stretched over generations. We now live in a moment when almost everyone is somewhere in the five stages of grief. The turmoil of 2020 has completely discredited the tired cliché, “God will not give you more than you can handle.” With virtually every corner of society and crevice of our lives in some way disturbed, it’s not a question if there are dragons but how fierce they will be.