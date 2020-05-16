Interfaith Voices: How the written word helps amid virus

We are living history. The COVID-19 virus has changed the world. For some, this global pandemic has brought enormous sadness through loss of life, livelihood or personal connections. We are bombarded with information resulting in anxiety and uncertainty. Working at home and online education have brought mixed emotions. At the same time, others have felt a sense of renewal, increased family interactions, and less demanding schedules.
Because each person experiences this pandemic differently, we have a unique opportunity to write down our impressions about this time. Some call this journaling. Imagine having a relative who documented living through the 1918 Influenza. What might we learn from their observations? Historians can capture events, but individuals are best at relating their inner reflections. I believe that when we record our experiences, we can also be blessed with inspiration. We find examples of this in the scriptures such as the Apostle Paul relating lessons learned and personal revelation received during his travels.
We are fortunate that Albert Einstein, Meriwether Lewis, Marie Curie, Leonardo da Vinci, and Maya Angelou all kept journals. But reflections aren’t only for the famous. Everyone has meaningful observations to share. Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, a Latter-day Saint woman, won a Pulitzer for “Midwife’s Tale”, based on a midwife’s journals during 1785-1812. Anne Frank’s diary is one of the most read books in history, but in the opening, she wrote, “…it seems to me that later on neither I nor anyone else will be interested in the musings of a thirteen-year old school girl.”
I recently encouraged my grandchildren to write about the pandemic. Five-year-old Troy wrote, “The virus is coming. It makes me feel bad because a lot of people get sick. We have to be careful and not go a lot of places, waste food, or touch other people. We need to wash our hands. Everything is closing like Wet-n-Wild, museums and the zoo.” Four-year-old Rocky, dictated to his mother, “The bug is coming. The teeny tiny bug. It's teeny tiny. It's little tiny. Wash our hands so the bug doesn't get us. Uh oh. This is kinda ok, but I just touched my face a little bit. Why is it bad to touch your face? Because the bug can get in. If it's on your hand it can go in your mouth. Mom- don't ask if I touched my face. I don't wanna say it. Don't ask me. I don't wanna say it. I don't want people to hear I touched my face.”
Preserving in writing an event such as the pandemic, helps us sort out associated emotions like fear or sadness. It may also document our strength. These accounts can become helpful as time passes. When our daughter died of cancer, journaling helped me through this tragedy. Later, I returned to those entries to gain courage and perspective.
University of Rochester Medical Center research found that journaling benefits mental health by “simply writing down your thoughts and feelings to understand them more clearly. If you struggle with stress, depression, or anxiety, keeping a journal is a great idea. You gain control of your emotions and improve your mental health.”
As we record our feelings during this historic pandemic, the message will bring future strength to ourselves and others. Richard G. Scott, who served as an apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, summed this up when he said, “Knowledge carefully recorded is knowledge available in time of need.” Writing helps secure that availability and only requires a keyboard or pen and paper. Our written word may benefit others in a way unimaginable to us at this time.
Alice H. Rampton is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She co-directs a nonprofit for Ukrainian children through Corvallis Sister Cities Association, volunteers with the Benton County Historical Museum, and has co-authored a book for grieving parents. She and husband Mark Rampton are the parents of seven children.
