Interfaith Voices: How the written word helps amid virus

I recently encouraged my grandchildren to write about the pandemic. Five-year-old Troy wrote, “The virus is coming. It makes me feel bad because a lot of people get sick. We have to be careful and not go a lot of places, waste food, or touch other people. We need to wash our hands. Everything is closing like Wet-n-Wild, museums and the zoo.” Four-year-old Rocky, dictated to his mother, “The bug is coming. The teeny tiny bug. It's teeny tiny. It's little tiny. Wash our hands so the bug doesn't get us. Uh oh. This is kinda ok, but I just touched my face a little bit. Why is it bad to touch your face? Because the bug can get in. If it's on your hand it can go in your mouth. Mom- don't ask if I touched my face. I don't wanna say it. Don't ask me. I don't wanna say it. I don't want people to hear I touched my face.”