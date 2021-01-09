Interfaith Voices: How to move forward in times of stress

After a year many have said has been the worst year of their lives, what lessons have we learned at this cost?
As a shaman I am part of a network of friends and allies working together toward greater spiritual harmony, through visible actions and unseen forces in pursuit of spirit’s time immemorial goal of goodness for all.
During the pandemic our daily lives have been turned upside down. Family and friends have died alone with medical staff helpless and fatigued. Thriving businesses are shuttered and food lines long and daunting. Protests and unrest have roiled our city streets. So what is the silver lining in this despairing time?
A starting point is to look at what we do have and to be grateful for that, large or small. Think of the little things we used to take for granted like eating dinner at a restaurant, shopping at the mall, going to the gym or joining with others in common celebration. So one lesson we might come to is to be grateful for whatever abundance we may enjoy, for much is transient.
Another realization we may come to is that we are all better off when we work together, helping those displaced by wildfires, or the houseless, or those suffering from racial injustice, the list goes on. So generosity with our time and money is another lesson.
Many of us have been faced with much more family time. Knowing family better may lead to improved understanding and appreciation between family members helping our society to heal one of those hidden issues we often deal with silently.
Honestly, this has been a time when we can call a timeout from the incessant drive for material objects and prestige, racing to get ahead financially and socially. It has been a time to rest, to dream. Many people have reported greater awareness of their dreams including their daydream flights of fancy. Aside from being largely enjoyable experiences some people have increased their creativity and ability to innovate. So clearer, calmer reasoning may be a side benefit.
Perhaps there has been time for a new hobby or time to pursue a long-standing passion like gardening, or painting, or playing a musical instrument, or reading those books you’ve longed to read yet have never found the time. Perhaps it has become apparent that certain habits can be altered right now.
Maybe we have come to have greater respect for science. Maybe even to the point where we have gone back to the basics. Helping our kids with schoolwork might inspire us.
Have you had the chance to consider those life altering decisions you have made from a fresh perspective? Issues like your own personal feelings about your own personal death. Have you ever explored beyond the veil of death? Do you know that shamans pass, in a sense, through that veil to have very real interactions with those who have passed? Have you considered what that means about the continuity of your own existence? Perhaps that knowing can give a sense of meaning and purpose to this lifetime.
Shamans have cleared their link with spirit. Indeed, those who clear their link to spirit are on the way of the shaman. While everything has a connection to spirit, living beings have the potential to interact with their link. People do it unconsciously at first and in the process of living people become aware of that link. Yet it seems only shamans command that link in the sense of becoming a conduit for spirit to act in the world.
We can accept our lessons or repeat them.
Will Bradley is a Corvallis area native, Army veteran, OSU graduate, retired and current Albany resident who came into Shamanism at 13 years of age.