Interfaith Voices: I’m getting old. Thank you, God

We know, moreover, that acquiring these powers is of great benefit to the soul, allowing it to “evince such ascendancy, and reveal such influence as no force on earth can equal” when it leaves the body (Baha’u’llah). “Every pure, every refined and sanctified soul will be endowed with tremendous power and shall rejoice with exceeding gladness” (Baha’u’llah). As an added bonus, these heavenly powers are of benefit to us in this physical world as well!

Accepting the inevitable decline of our bodies does not mean that we do not appreciate and care for them. They are the temples of the soul and a means by which a soul acquires spiritual qualities and progresses in its journey to its creator. While we continue to care for our bodies, let us renew our focus on purifying and sanctifying our souls. And don’t forget to thank God for the reminder of the mortality of our bodies and immortality of our souls!

My opportunity to thank God for such a reminder greatly expanded last year when I was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease at age 38. Symptoms of Parkinson’s — tremors, stiffness, slowness of movement, etc. — worsen over time, contributing to an accelerated decline in a body’s ability to function normally. Rather than mourning the loss of my body as I knew it, I’ve chosen to take this diagnosis as an opportunity to refocus my life’s efforts on doing a few things really well, rather than trying to do many things perhaps not so well. Much of this focus falls into the realm of what might be considered “spiritual powers” — prayer and meditation; joyful relationships with my children, family, friends, and neighbors; performing my work in a spirit of service; direct service to my community. I try to accept my body’s decline, due to both aging and Parkinson’s, with grace and with gratitude to God for the opportunity to detach from my body and sanctify my soul.

Joe Fradella is a senior instructor in civil and construction engineering at Oregon State University and lives in Albany with his two children. He is an active member of the local Baha’i community.

