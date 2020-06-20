Interfaith Voices: It is a time for mourning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Turn, turn, turn... a time to dance, a time to mourn ...”

In this novel time of the unthinkable deaths to COVID-19 and the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police, with in-home quarantines and social distancing, we have all been moved out of our usual patterns and many are feeling uncomfortable in these new circumstances. Perhaps we need to recognize that it is a time for mourning, as the song and proverb suggest.

The manner in which we mourn is typically implanted during our upbringing. Religious teachings and practices often go unquestioned as "this is the way it’s done." And yet these practices can leave some of the practitioners feeling that there must be something more.

Mourning often is weeping for one’s loss while one’s faith says the person has ascended to Heaven, surely an occasion for celebrating their joy at being released from earthly struggles.