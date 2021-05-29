Interfaith Voices: Karma and race and white privilege

When asked by his disciple about what distinguishes us as noble or base, the Buddha said, “In human bodies in themselves, nothing distinctive can be found. Distinction among human beings is purely verbal designation.” In other words, what distinguishes us as noble or base are our thoughts, words and deeds, not our occupation, caste, race, or gender.

If we are white we need to recognize how we are privileged by this system. If we are a person of color, we know well how we are steadily disserved, often deeply harmed, by this same system. Buddhist ethics proceed from introspection to action. To look within and to look without. Our actions go beyond the “right” and “left” of the dominant political discourse that we’re all caught in. My spiritual work is inside out and outside in. I have a vow to wake up to my own blind spots, my own shadow and biases as they shape my actions. Racial awareness is one layer of what I as a Buddhist practitioner look much more deeply into in my own personal history and as a member of a privileged group.