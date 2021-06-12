Interfaith Voices: Learning from within Jewish-Christian family

When I was a child, my Christian grandmother told me, “The world needs both: the justice of the Jews and the mercy of the Christians.” It is a common but mistaken belief that Judaism is a religion of justice only, harsh and unforgiving. Nothing could be further from the truth. Judaism holds that G-d is a G-d of both justice and mercy, each tempering the other. That justice with no mercy would make for a harsh world is obvious. But mercy with no justice would make for equally harsh chaos. Imagine not disciplining a house- or classroomful of kids for a day. They would quickly learn that anything goes and the stronger would dominate the weaker. The same would happen in society that did not dispense justice to those who act in ways harmful to others.

So, my O’Mama was right that the world needs both justice and mercy, although she was wrong that mercy is the province of Christianity only. But this leads to other questions: what is justice? Is it punishment? Is it correction? Is it setting limits? Is it restitution? What is mercy? Is it ignoring or forgetting wrongs committed? Is it empathy with the other, even the one who has offended me? Are the mercy and justice of G-d different than the mercy and justice of man? Of course, human justice will be imperfect; we are imperfect.

I cannot address, let alone answer, these questions in the scope of this short article. They are complex and difficult. But perhaps to answer these questions we need to draw on the wisdom from all the world’s religious teachings, not only Jewish and Christian, but other faiths as well.

Rachel Peck is a transplant from the other Washington (DC). She lived in Salem from 1958 to 1961, and happy memories from that time brought her back to Oregon. She persuaded her husband to check out this part of the world, and they moved to Corvallis in 2005. She likes to read, hike, and try her hand at baking bread, with mixed results.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0