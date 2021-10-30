Interfaith Voices: Learning lessons from the saints

Others are from among the many millions of Christians who over the centuries have been martyred for their faith. We believe that these saints are the "great cloud of witnesses" who surround us, according to the author of Hebrews, and they want to help us reach heaven.

We can ask them to pray for us, much as we might ask a friend or family member, and we believe their intercession is powerful since they are with God in heaven and see him face to face. As Catholics we believe that worship belongs to God alone, but we can honor, talk to, and even befriend the saints.

St. Maximilian Kolbe was a Polish Franciscan priest who was imprisoned at Auschwitz during World War II. When a group of men was sentenced to die by starvation because an inmate had escaped, one of the men chosen cried out saying that he had a wife and kids and didn't want to die.

Father Kolbe told the soldiers he wanted to take the man's place in the starvation bunker, and they allowed it. The man survived the war, and that week the prisoners in the camp heard Father Kolbe leading the other men in the bunker in songs of joyful praise. After two weeks Father Kolbe was the last man alive and a soldier injected him with a lethal dose of carbolic acid.