Interfaith Voices: Listen first will help with race, politics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1912, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá (a central figure of the Baha’i Faith) visited America and noted how ministers or other speakers would prepare sermons or speeches ahead of time and then deliver them to their audiences. Wondering how speakers could know what to say or how to touch the hearts of their listeners without first looking into their eyes, he often advised that we should first listen when teaching or discussing spiritual matters with anyone. Once the other person unburdened his or her soul, they may then be receptive to hearing what one has to offer. Listening also allows someone to know how to respond appropriately to his hearer and, ultimately, how to connect hearts and souls.

As a college instructor, I would not be so reckless as to walk into a lecture completely unprepared, trusting that I would know what to say simply by looking into my students’ eyes. The principle of listening first, however, still applies, whereby I try to understand what students know or don’t know and then determine how to best proceed. On an individual level, we can all remember times when not listening to a spouse, friend, family member, or co-worker led to a misunderstanding, argument, or worse. Simply taking the time to listen can be more valuable than delivering the best-prepared remarks!