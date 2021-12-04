Interfaith Voices: Looking at how to chase the clouds away

The holidays can be a time of hope, cheer, love, and gratitude, but at other times they can feel stressful, burdensome, and lonely. This year, I am reminded of restored peace and joy, when I turned to God for inspiration.

Mounting deadlines, huge responsibilities, and anxiety about world news headlines only added sadness to a holiday season that would be the first without Dad. I knew that I needed to be more spiritual in my thinking in order to gain peace.

So I turned to my Bible and opened it randomly, quietly listening for God’s inspiration. To my surprise and dismay, I found a passage that seemed irrelevant. Rather than flipping to a more familiar citation, I paused quietly and affirmed that God’s guidance is inviolable and then asked God, “Why this passage?”

I had opened to 2 Chronicles Chapter 23, which felt like being in the middle of a violent diary of distant-past biblical events offering little peace and comfort to my anxious thought. The chapter relates the fall of Athaliah and her illegitimate government to the rightful King Joash, a successor of the Davidic line who worshipped the one God.

As I prayerfully opened my heart to what this Bible story was teaching, I realized that its lesson was actually one of hope to the Jews during the Babylonian exile. At a time of great uncertainty and depression, the exiled Jews were assured in a most unexpected way that God would bless them and could be trusted to do so. It helped them remember (and now me) that God’s promises always supersede doubt and fear.

Continuing to pray with the ideas in the story, I thought of the passage from Isaiah, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee” (26:3). This shed new light, helping me to see that the destruction of Athaliah and the temple of Baal was symbolic of destroying any form of rule or worship that contradicts the first commandment to love only one God, and to love God supremely.

As I pondered this moment when God’s unfolding wisdom broke into the consciousness of the Jews who were dedicated to “staying” their minds on God, I realized that the same hope for peace could be possible now. There was a connection between God’s promises to the Jews and God’s promises today!

Turning to that promise of God’s love and care, I was inspired to be alert to any false idols I might be worshipping — fears and anxieties about headlines, deadlines and holiday celebrations. Instead of wallowing in what seemed like inevitable doom, I focused on God’s sovereign goodness, love, harmony, and peace. I trusted that because false idols were not from God, they could be resolved in my thinking and therefore, my experience.

This cleared the way for camaraderie and genuine fun during the holidays, as well as a sense of calm, anticipation of goodness and steady productivity. I found myself praying that others might feel more of God’s love and care as well. For me, God had taken away the feeling of gloomy anticipation and replaced it with that deep-rooted peace and joy that comes from trusting and knowing Him.

In a small way, I experienced the promise of a favorite hymn written by the founder of the Christian Science church, Mary Baker Eddy. Writing about the assurance of God’s word and the power of Christ’s influence bringing light, she states, “‘Let there be light, and there was light.’ What chased the clouds away? 'Twas Love whose finger traced aloud a bow of promise on the cloud.”

Karla Hackney is the statewide representative for Christian Science. She is on the Committee on Publication and works closely with both the Albany and Corvallis Christian Science congregations throughout the year. For more information about Christian Science, feel free to visit our Albany Society at cschurch1albany@yahoo.com or call (541) 926-7979.

