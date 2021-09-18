Interfaith Voices: Nonviolence and taking care of each other

On December 2, 2020, my wife and I welcomed our first child, Elijah, into the world. He was only 6 pounds 4 ounces and since my wife had to have a C-section the doctors placed Elijah on my bare chest to provide much needed skin to skin warmth now that he was released from the comforting confines of the womb.

Holding my son for the first time and watching him grow has highlighted for me something that the current pandemic has been revealing to us over the past year. We need the care and support of other people if we’re going to survive.

Elijah taught me from the beginning of his life that we humans are fragile. Without his parents taking care of all his needs, he would not live. He is totally dependent on us, not just for food and shelter, but just as crucially, love and affection. He may need us, but the opposite is also true; we need him. He’s given my wife and I joy and love that neither of us knew was possible. It has made life so much more fulfilling. He needs us and we need him.