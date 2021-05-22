Interfaith Voices: On the divine healing power of God, Jesus

"My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him." (Psalm 62:5) Expectation is reasoning that a future occurrence will be possible. So often, we look to the past to assess our possibilities. Does expectation though, have to be constrained by history or empirical evidence? What happens if expectation opens to include faith in the divine? Noah built an ark, Moses parted the sea, Jesus raised Lazarus from the tomb. And what do those distant miracles actually have to do with our lives today?

The answer that is coming up in my own spiritual journey is "more than we might have imagined." I'm not saying that we will be suddenly parting or walking on the sea, but I am humbly grateful to be discovering God’s fresh, loving and marvelously inspired solutions to all kinds of challenges in everyday life. For me, spiritual expectancy involves turning away from traditional limited thinking to better see what is spiritually possible. It’s rethinking my belief in the “impossible.” This divine expectancy brings hope in the face of despair and encourages stamina when challenges seem insurmountable.