Interfaith Voices: On the importance of learning and education

In Section 88 of the Doctrine and Covenants, admonition is given to study “…things both in heaven and in the earth, and under the earth; things which have been, things which are, things which must shortly come to pass, things which are at home, things which are abroad; the wars and the perplexities of the nations, and the judgements which are on the land; and a knowledge also of countries and kingdoms” (D&C 88:78-79). Later in this section of the Doctrine and Covenants, we are asked to, “Seek ye out of the best books words of wisdom; seek learning, even by study and also by faith” (D&C 88: 118).

I love this encouragement to learn about nations, the heavens, history, the earth, kingdoms, wars, perplexities, and more, but to do so through the best books, by study and with faith. Quality and substance are not guaranteed just because words are published on a piece of paper or on a website. How can we develop the ability to recognize teachings that not only educate or entertain but are based on truth?