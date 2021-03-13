Interfaith Voices: On the quest to remain nonjudgmental

I was worried about my neighbor, a teenager who had dyed his hair bright orange and taken to wearing unconventional clothing. The iconoclastic apparel (what I would have called punk) was less concerning to me than the habits he seemed to be exhibiting. He was always on his computer. Always. If I looked across the street at 3 p.m. or 3 a.m. I would see the flash and flicker of his monitor and the silhouette of his head facing it.
The pandemic had made all of us more housebound than before, and I knew that electronic communication was a blessing and way of life to many of us. But this constant behavior struck me as a kind of dysfunction. Was it loneliness? Obsession? Addiction? Was my poor, innocent pumpkin-headed neighbor being groomed by adults with bad intentions? A variety of sordid scenarios filled my imagination, and I wondered if there were a way I should intervene.
One day I saw his dad, and we spoke briefly, masked man to masked man, in front of his house. I tried to think of a way to broach the subject without sounding judgmental. I learned that the boy had been living at his mother’s house for several months. I saw that I had been observing an actual pumpkin in the bedroom window.
The Bible warns us against judging. Christ Jesus says that when we judge others we invite a similar condemnation, and that we should focus less on what may be blurring our brother’s vision than what is obstructing our own. But isn’t it easy to do?
The tendency to judge others can make us feel superior. Especially in this age of polarization and confirmation bias in our media, it can make us look down on our neighbor. It can make us feel justified and smug in being unlike other men. It can even make us mistake pumpkins for people.
This newspaper column and the local Interfaith Cafe are shining examples of a commitment to be nonjudgmental, to embrace diversity and accept the beliefs of others. We have a community of spiritual seekers in our valley. Many come from faith traditions, many from humanitarian causes and the arts, but there are common qualities among them, particularly mutual respect, kind hearts, and a passion for justice and reverence.
Justice informs the need to love our neighbors as ourselves and do good works in service to humanity. Reverence acknowledges that there is something bigger than ourselves, something transcendent. I think there are many ways to walk a spiritual path, and I consider my own as something a bit unusual.
Somewhere in the middle of the journey of my life, and with no intentions of becoming labeled “religious”, I discovered Christian Science. I found in the writings of Mary Baker Eddy, particularly her seminal work "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," a message of great peace and inspiration, and I felt a clear and calm trust in God. This led to my daily discipline of reading from the inspired Word of the Bible. I didn’t expect to become a devout Christian, but I’m ecstatic that I did!
In Philippians, Saint Paul speaks of “the peace of God, which passeth all understanding.” In Science and Health, Eddy writes, “Spiritual living and blessedness are the only evidences by which we can recognize true existence and feel the unspeakable peace which comes from an all-absorbing spiritual love.”
I think this spiritual living is reflected in sentiments by some of her contemporaries such as Emerson, who wrote, “When a man lives with God, his voice shall be as sweet as the murmur of the brook and the rustle of the corn.”
And corn makes me think of pumpkins, which are better associated with pies than neighbors.
John Addiego works with the committee on publication for the Corvallis branch church of Christ, Scientist. He is a writer and retired teacher.