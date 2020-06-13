Interfaith Voices: Part of the pilgrimage

Last summer my husband, three children and I visited Italy. As a Catholic, I was particularly excited to see Rome and the Vatican, places I had never been before.
We began our week in Rome with a trip to the Mamertine Prison where we imagined the last hours of St. Peter and St. Paul before they were taken to their martyrdoms. A few days later, after attending Mass at St. Paul Outside the Walls, I realized there was a priest hearing confessions in English (and after several days of camping and walking around Rome with my family I had a number of things on my conscience).
I knelt at a beautifully ornate wooden confessional and confessed, among other things, losing my temper and complaining. The priest said, “You have to think about all the pilgrims who have been coming to Rome for the last two thousand years. Most of them had no idea if they would even survive the journey. All of these difficulties, all of these trials you’re experiencing, they’re all part of the pilgrimage.”
In an instant his advice completely changed my mentality. It was 95 degrees every day we were in Rome. Part of the pilgrimage. My 5-year-old had itchy allergic eyes the whole time. Part of the pilgrimage. It was hard to find nutritious gluten-free foods for my daughter. Part of the pilgrimage. We explored and prayed in some of the oldest and most beautiful churches in the world. Part of the pilgrimage. We visited the tombs of St. Peter, St. Paul, St. Bartholomew and St. Monica, who are some of my favorite saints. Part of the pilgrimage. We ate delicious Italian food and spent time relaxing together as a family. Part of the pilgrimage.
Why have Christians been traveling to Rome for nearly two thousand years? Not because they wanted to suffer the inevitable difficulties of a pilgrimage, but because they wanted to walk the streets where some of our greatest heroes lived and died. They wanted to visit their tombs and ask for the intercession of these great saints. They wanted to see the chains that held St. Paul captive while he wrote his letters to the Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, and Philemon. They wanted to pray the Angelus with our Holy Father and thousands of other pilgrims.
The concept of life as a pilgrimage is as old as the children of Israel wandering the desert in search of the Promised Land. The Catholic Church refers to herself as the Pilgrim Church on Earth to remind us that this life is a journey, but we are not home. We must not allow ourselves to become attached to the goods (and they are good!) of this world, or discouraged by the difficulties of life (and they are difficult!), but we must strive each day towards our final destination: eternal life with God in heaven.
Our last day in Rome we got to attend an evening Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. We were seated in the front of the church beneath Bernini’s iconic St. Peter’s Chair and Holy Spirit stained-glass window. As I prayed and listened to the choir and organ I thanked God for how he had designed my pilgrimage, beginning in an ancient prison and ending with a glorious Mass. I pondered the ways it mirrored the pilgrimage of life. Thanks to a nudge from God through the advice of a wise priest, I ended my time in Rome knowing it for the pilgrimage it was and feeling sure that I was tasting a little bit of heaven here on earth.
Jessica Barton is a returned Peace Corps Volunteer, former middle school math and science teacher, lactation consultant, and married mother of 3. She and her family have called Corvallis home for 4 years. She is a parishioner at St. Mary's in Corvallis and leads a group called Exploring Catholicism for people interested in learning about the Catholic faith.
