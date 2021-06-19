 Skip to main content
Interfaith Voices: Poems for the age of the pandemic
INTERFAITH VOICES
The Disciples Lament

There was pain on his face, Jesus,

As he died.

There was something unexpected about it.

Of course, piercing bone and blood and flesh

Brings torturous pain,

But this was something else.

A confused, questioning, emotional ache.

The pain of a difficult mission

With an uncertain end.

He stared at us

As though wondering, “Did they get it?”

We should have stood and shouted

“We understand, Lord.

We will live loving lives.

We’ll give care to those who need care.

We will find wealth to be irrelevant,

Bringing peace to all of the world.”

But like lambs watching a lamb

Be slaughtered in the field,

Writhing in its own blood,

Looking out with the pain of violence

And the pain of confusion,

We stood before him silently.

Caught up in our own distress,

And let him die alone.

Pandemic Of Thought

If someone else came to our earth

From out of our sight,

As if by magic;

And if there were many of these someones,

So many that

They began eating and killing

The plants and animals

We depend on for love and life,

And they would on the water we drink

Into the streams of our blood,

And the air with which we take

Breath into our bodies,

And they dropped oil and plastic into our oceans,

We would scream. We would howl. We would fight.

We would use our every ounce of energy and anger

To struggle against this invasive species

These polluters of life,

These killers of Eden.

So, let’s think.

Actually, let’s have a pandemic of thought.

Our plants and animals and water and air

Can live without us, you know.

If they don’t thrive, we don’t live, you know.

And now, having thought, like an apostle in prayer

Like a Buddha in a meditative moment,

Let us begin to see that we are the ones

Who must change.

We, because of our power and sheer size,

Must now think

And change.

The Nature Of Things

I have this odd thought, often,

That God comes through the wind.

That when the leaves ruffle

Or Branches sway,

When green is moved

By this common force,

Something uncommon is happening.

There is a divine communication,

Or relating of some sort.

When streams of water

Run near my self

I feel, for a moment, chosen by the lord.

Or chosen in some way.

Chosen to experience

An unbelievable commonality

With all,

And am sometimes moved to tears.

When I see a shooting star

Well, as with any kind of ecstasy,

Words fall some distance away,

The mind ruffles like the leaves,

And I simply lose all descriptors.

From Nothing

For Terry

Perhaps, like me, you have known someone

Who created something from nothing.

It’s the opposite of oppression, this process.

It may require persistence of limbs and eyes and brainheart.

Or conversation after meditational conversation.

But not the sort of stagnant introspection

That has lately been the shawl on my shoulders.

No.

Instead, it is the touch of a thought

That, along with some anxiety

Brings, however silently or loudly,

And urgency from within

That is expressed on the out;

And sets off enough energy

That one moment (or many moments) later

There is a melody, a service agency, a picture frame,

A poem, A community better educated,

A childhood disease reduced, or,

A beautiful shirt or bowl or hat or dance or friendship.

And now, where before there was nothing,

There is something,

And aren’t we all so very grateful.

 

mark-weiss-voices

Mark Weiss

Mark Weiss is a Unitarian-Universalist. He is a long time faculty member at Linn-Benton Community College where he is on the poetry advisory board. He is a member of Mid Valley Health Care Advocates and the Corvallis Folklore Society, for whom he coordinates The Best Cellar Coffee House. He and his wife, Terry, have lived in the mid-valley since 1976.

ABOUT INTERFAITH VOICES

The weekly "Interfaith Voices" column includes a regular rotation of writers representing the broad spectrum of spiritual voices throughout the mid-valley. The column is coordinated by the Reverend Barbara Nixon, who can be emailed at revbabs2000@gmail.com.

