Interfaith Voices: Poems for the age of the pandemic

The Disciples Lament
There was pain on his face, Jesus,
As he died.
There was something unexpected about it.
Of course, piercing bone and blood and flesh
Brings torturous pain,
But this was something else.
A confused, questioning, emotional ache.
The pain of a difficult mission
With an uncertain end.
He stared at us
As though wondering, “Did they get it?”
We should have stood and shouted
“We understand, Lord.
We will live loving lives.
We’ll give care to those who need care.
We will find wealth to be irrelevant,
Bringing peace to all of the world.”
But like lambs watching a lamb
Be slaughtered in the field,
Writhing in its own blood,
Looking out with the pain of violence
And the pain of confusion,
We stood before him silently.
Caught up in our own distress,
And let him die alone.
Pandemic Of Thought
If someone else came to our earth
From out of our sight,
As if by magic;
And if there were many of these someones,
So many that
They began eating and killing
The plants and animals
We depend on for love and life,
And they would on the water we drink
Into the streams of our blood,
And the air with which we take
Breath into our bodies,
And they dropped oil and plastic into our oceans,
We would scream. We would howl. We would fight.
We would use our every ounce of energy and anger
To struggle against this invasive species
These polluters of life,
These killers of Eden.
So, let’s think.
Actually, let’s have a pandemic of thought.
Our plants and animals and water and air
Can live without us, you know.
If they don’t thrive, we don’t live, you know.
And now, having thought, like an apostle in prayer
Like a Buddha in a meditative moment,
Let us begin to see that we are the ones
Who must change.
We, because of our power and sheer size,
Must now think
And change.
The Nature Of Things
I have this odd thought, often,
That God comes through the wind.
That when the leaves ruffle
Or Branches sway,
When green is moved
By this common force,
Something uncommon is happening.
There is a divine communication,
Or relating of some sort.
When streams of water
Run near my self
I feel, for a moment, chosen by the lord.
Or chosen in some way.
Chosen to experience
An unbelievable commonality
With all,
And am sometimes moved to tears.
When I see a shooting star
Well, as with any kind of ecstasy,
Words fall some distance away,
The mind ruffles like the leaves,
And I simply lose all descriptors.
From Nothing
For Terry
Perhaps, like me, you have known someone
Who created something from nothing.
It’s the opposite of oppression, this process.
It may require persistence of limbs and eyes and brainheart.
Or conversation after meditational conversation.
But not the sort of stagnant introspection
That has lately been the shawl on my shoulders.
No.
Instead, it is the touch of a thought
That, along with some anxiety
Brings, however silently or loudly,
And urgency from within
That is expressed on the out;
And sets off enough energy
That one moment (or many moments) later
There is a melody, a service agency, a picture frame,
A poem, A community better educated,
A childhood disease reduced, or,
A beautiful shirt or bowl or hat or dance or friendship.
And now, where before there was nothing,
There is something,
And aren’t we all so very grateful.
Mark Weiss is a Unitarian-Universalist. He is a long time faculty member at Linn-Benton Community College where he is on the poetry advisory board. He is a member of Mid Valley Health Care Advocates and the Corvallis Folklore Society, for whom he coordinates The Best Cellar Coffee House. He and his wife, Terry, have lived in the mid-valley since 1976.