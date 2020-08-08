Interfaith Voices: Race and faith and growing up white

When my best friend’s African American father was shot and killed on the job by a mentally ill man, Norm helped me understand that Jay’s father had been doing God’s work striving to help poor Blacks and whites ﬁnd employment. He did so despite the risks to his safety created by embedded racism and hatred. Norm reminded me that Jesus was never afraid to go where those who were in need lived and struggled.

When my mother was distressed by harsh language directed at her by Black Panthers at a suburban shopping center, I listened as Norm counseled her with love and compassion. He helped her understand the deep pain and harm that white supremacy has wrought in our nation. When I was older, my mother told me that she left that conversation with a deeper understanding of her complicity in racism.

Norm had a profound formative inﬂuence on my faith and my understanding of race. I’ve told a version of this story for decades. Over time, as my experiences and knowledge of race change, I use different terminology and interpret the events of 50 years ago differently. When I committed it to print a decade ago, I ended it this way, “He helped me interpret both my positive and negative experiences in such a way that racism spared me its harshest sting —internalized hatred of the other.”