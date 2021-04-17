Interfaith Voices: Recognizing student excellence in religious studies

On April 10th, 2021, Oregon State University held its 7th annual Pacific Northwest Religious Studies Conference. This was the first year it was held virtually and the theme of this conference was “Religion, Reality & Resistance.”

Organized by members of the department’s Student Advisory Council, this conference sees OSU faculty, undergraduate students, and graduate students, coming together to experience the fruits of each other’s long hours of research in their offices, homes, and classrooms. It presents them with an opportunity to publicly discuss, perhaps for the first time, important issues in an often-overlooked discipline at what is primarily thought of as a university focused solely on subjects such as engineering and agriculture.

As an alumnus of this program, it provides me a way to keep in touch with important ideas that permeate my life but are often taken out of focus due to other responsibilities such as work and providing for my family. Like writing these articles, it keeps a spark alive that may otherwise be snuffed out by the myriad of things I consider, in a grander sense, significantly less important.