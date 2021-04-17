Interfaith Voices: Recognizing student excellence in religious studies

On April 10th, 2021, Oregon State University held its 7th annual Pacific Northwest Religious Studies Conference. This was the first year it was held virtually and the theme of this conference was “Religion, Reality & Resistance.”
Organized by members of the department’s Student Advisory Council, this conference sees OSU faculty, undergraduate students, and graduate students, coming together to experience the fruits of each other’s long hours of research in their offices, homes, and classrooms. It presents them with an opportunity to publicly discuss, perhaps for the first time, important issues in an often-overlooked discipline at what is primarily thought of as a university focused solely on subjects such as engineering and agriculture.
As an alumnus of this program, it provides me a way to keep in touch with important ideas that permeate my life but are often taken out of focus due to other responsibilities such as work and providing for my family. Like writing these articles, it keeps a spark alive that may otherwise be snuffed out by the myriad of things I consider, in a grander sense, significantly less important.
The conference itself began amid a slight technical hiccup, as is customary for events hosted through Zoom, but it quickly recovered and saw around 40 members of the OSU community in attendance at its peak. The first item on the agenda, repeated a few times through the day, was the “Faculty Vignettes” that encouraged faculty to present an object or idea representing their specialization or current research focus. These objects included Tibetan Buddhist ritual instruments, stamps representing social change in Tunisia and Iran, and ‘biblezines’ fashioned like check stand magazines meant to appeal to a younger audience.
After getting a sense of what drives the department faculty, students began their own lengthy presentations, speaking directly into their webcams to an eager and, for the most part, appropriately muted audience. Most consisted of paraphrased papers written for their classes but also included one student’s ongoing master’s thesis and another’s honors college thesis.
The exact topics of the presentations are too varied to summarize here in any reasonable detail (my own notes are nine pages long), but showed the wide interests of students in the discipline. Some of the students are double majors in subjects such as computer science and pre-med.
To give just a brief overview, students touched on topics such as the subjective nature of religion, acknowledging colonialist attitudes in the discipline, the use of religious rhetoric in American corporate advertising, perceptions of pain, the reality of psychedelic tourism in South America, and advocating for the peaceful inclusion of animals in Christian religious rites.
In addition to the annual conference, OSU’s Religious Studies department frequently offers events such as weekly meditation and yoga sessions, lunches for students interested in the major, public talks about current events and more. Those interested should visit their calendar at https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/shpr/religion and strongly consider attending next year’s conference.
To end this article, I’d like to acknowledge, by name, everyone who participated in this fabulous event that showcases the excellent work produced by our students at OSU and gives representation to one of its smallest majors. Thanks to: professors Nicole von Germeten, Itamar Dubinsky, Geoff Barstow, Amy Koehlinger, Stuart Sarbacker, Eliza Barstow, Courtney Campbell, David Arnold, and Jill McAllister.
Likewise, thanks and congratulations to student organizers and presenters: Randy Hummel, Lonni Ivey, Isaiah DeVyldere, Taylor Buccello, Aaron Smith, Aurora Stanley, Hunter Cram, Tristan Mitchell, Emma Sargent, Monique Lanier, Taylor Hawn, Austin Meeks, Kendrea Beers and musical guest alumnus Max Winer.
Scott Harrington is a Corvallis resident who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Religious Studies from Oregon State University. His studies included spending a term studying Buddhist philosophy in both China and Nepal.