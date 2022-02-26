Interfaith Voices: Remembering that we are dust

“Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” or “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”

This Wednesday, March 2, Catholics and other Christians all over the world will go to church and hear those words as ashes are either sprinkled on their heads or traced to make a black cross on their foreheads. By some accounts, more Catholics attend Mass on Ash Wednesday than on any other holiday of the year, including Christmas or Easter!

Ash Wednesday begins the Christian season of Lent, the approximately 40 days leading up to Easter. This season is a time for prayer, fasting and alms giving. Many Catholics spend more time in daily prayer or scripture reading during Lent. Some may give up certain foods or other things (coffee, sugar, chocolate, social media, YouTube, etc.) during this time. Many make a special effort to give of their time and money for the sake of the poor.

But why is Ash Wednesday such a popular celebration for Catholics? Why go spend an hour being reminded that you are going to die? Isn’t this just morbid and depressing?

We are all going to die. I am going to die. You are going to die. “For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes” (James 4:14).

I think we love Ash Wednesday because we know this is true. In our society we don’t talk much about death and we don’t see death much, but we all know we’re going to die, and I think we actually want to talk about it. We need to talk about it. And at Mass on Ash Wednesday, we do. Confronting this reality head on helps us take stock of our lives and reprioritize.

The practice of fasting can also seem puzzling and countercultural. What’s the point of giving up things you like for 40 days? Why suffer voluntarily?

Fasting can be an act of solidarity with the poor, and it can help us grow in self-control, or get some bad habits in check. These are good reasons to give something up, but I think there is a more profound and beautiful reason we fast.

When we as Christians forgo certain foods or things we enjoy, we are professing our faith in heaven. If this life is all there is, then we should all just enjoy ourselves as much as we can now and avoid as much suffering as possible. From a secular perspective it might make sense to give up bad habits or vices, but there’s no reason to give up something good, something that isn’t harmful.

When we fast and experience a bit of discomfort, we are expressing with our minds and bodies that these things we are giving up are good, but that they cannot be the foundation of our lives.

We have confidence that these little sufferings will seem incredibly distant when we get to heaven, which is so good that “no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Corinthians 2:9).

We are reminding ourselves and declaring to the world that we care more about using our time to live for and love God and our neighbor than we care about that cup of coffee or the next YouTube video.

When we fast we remember that life is “of few days, and full of trouble” (Job 14:1), but our hope and confidence is that in heaven we will be in God’s presence where “there is fullness of joy… and pleasures forevermore” (Psalm 16:11).

Jessica Barton is a former Peace Corps Volunteer, a former middle school math and science teacher, a lactation consultant, and a married mother of three. She and her family have lived in Corvallis for six years. She is a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis and leads a group called Exploring Catholicism for people interested in learning about the Catholic faith.

