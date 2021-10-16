Interfaith Voices: Repair, not forgiveness is message of Yom Kippur

The Jewish High Holiday season is now behind us, but we are well-served to remember the lessons it teaches us throughout the rest of the year.
Each new year of the Hebrew calendar begins with Rosh Hashanah, followed by a period of 10 days called aseret y'mei teshuvah, the Ten Days of Repentance. This is an ideal time to repent from undesirable behavior and commit to doing differently in the coming year. In the traditional imagination, the book of our lives is open during this time and changes can still be made.
The culmination of these 10 days is Yom Kippur, most commonly translated as the Day of Atonement. On this day, it is possible that God will grant us atonement for our wrongdoings. We demonstrate our sincerity and our commitment to change for the better through solemn prayer and by “afflicting our souls” — fasting all day and forgoing the comfortable niceties of daily living.
But importantly, I've deliberately avoided using the word “forgiveness” in this context. There is an all-too-common understanding that the purpose of repentance is to effect forgiveness from those whom we've wronged, and that once forgiven, it is as if harm was never done at all.
However, the Jewish perspective is that when it comes to apologizing and repenting, coming to be forgiven is either so challenging that it ranks as a secondary goal, a luxury we might not be afforded, or so certain as to be almost trivial. Regardless, the focus is on our actions in the real world, not on the illusive status of being forgiven or unforgiven for what we've done.
An important passage in the Mishnah, the first major work of rabbinic literature from the early 3rd century CE, reads, “For transgressions between a person and God, Yom Kippur atones; however, for transgressions between a person and another, Yom Kippur does not atone until one appeases the other person.” Crucially, this text portrays God's role in the process as quite straightforward.
In the Talmud, the generations of rabbinic commentary that followed the Mishnah, the understanding is that all it takes to be forgiven by God is words, an expression of contrition made in good faith, and a commitment to change the offending behavior. But when it comes to interactions with other people, things get much more complicated.
The Mishnah holds that appeasing the other person is essential. But the Talmud follows and points out that humans are fickle by nature; it may not even be possible to properly appease them. This is particularly true when the transgression is personal in nature, like an insult or slight, not something that can be physically repaired or compensated for with money.
This is why achieving forgiveness is not the essence of atonement. Jewish tradition understands atonement, kapparah in Hebrew, not as washing away the wrongdoing or wiping the slate clean, but as making a suitable repair to the damage that's been done. If the relationship between two people is like a wall, and one has made a breach in that wall by hurting the other person, then atonement is like filling and patching that hole. The Hebrew root from which kapparah is derived actually means, “to cover over.”
What we seek on Yom Kippur, and what we should strive for year round, is to repair and cover over our transgressions against others, such that our relationships can remain standing. While it will never be possible to undo the damage, apologizing, appeasing our fellows, and striving to do better next time are what can allow us to move forward in wholeness.
Rabbi Phil Bressler was ordained in June 2018 by the Rabbinical School of Hebrew College in Boston, where he also earned his master's in Jewish Studies. He serves as the rabbi of Beit Am-Mid-Willamette Valley Jewish Community in Corvallis.