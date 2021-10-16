Interfaith Voices: Repair, not forgiveness is message of Yom Kippur

The Jewish High Holiday season is now behind us, but we are well-served to remember the lessons it teaches us throughout the rest of the year.

Each new year of the Hebrew calendar begins with Rosh Hashanah, followed by a period of 10 days called aseret y'mei teshuvah, the Ten Days of Repentance. This is an ideal time to repent from undesirable behavior and commit to doing differently in the coming year. In the traditional imagination, the book of our lives is open during this time and changes can still be made.

The culmination of these 10 days is Yom Kippur, most commonly translated as the Day of Atonement. On this day, it is possible that God will grant us atonement for our wrongdoings. We demonstrate our sincerity and our commitment to change for the better through solemn prayer and by “afflicting our souls” — fasting all day and forgoing the comfortable niceties of daily living.

But importantly, I've deliberately avoided using the word “forgiveness” in this context. There is an all-too-common understanding that the purpose of repentance is to effect forgiveness from those whom we've wronged, and that once forgiven, it is as if harm was never done at all.