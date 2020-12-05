Interfaith Voices: Revelation through lessons of Urantia

“… revelation is the revealing or disclosing of some form of truth or knowledge through communication with a deity or other [superhuman] entity or entities.” Wikipedia.

While I am not a student of religion, it seems all religions report some superhuman-sourced text. God is merciful and loving; it is not a stretch that he would use his superhuman agents and agencies to reach down to us struggling mortals and proffer some spiritual insight and guidance from time to time?

The Apostle Paul urged us to look at what is offered as revelation and “hold fast what is good.” For Christian communities, we have seen revelation in the teachings of Moses, Melchizedek, and Jesus. Probably the greatest revelation is the gospel of Jesus, the Fatherhood of God and the Brotherhood of man, and that the only requirement for salvation is faith. Jesuit theologian Avery Dulles’ Revelation and Quest for Unity offers a good example of contemporary writing about revelation. Can we not ask ‘are there others?'